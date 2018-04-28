After months of speculation, it has been confirmed that Bill Skarsgård is playing Zeitgeist in Deadpool 2. The IT actor was first spotted in the trailer back in February of this year, but nobody knew who he was playing until now. Actually, at the time, it wasn't even confirmed that Skarsgard was in Deadpool 2, or Terry Crews for that matter. The cast was kept on the down low as to not blow the secret of introducing X-Force in the sequel, which the studio pulled off pretty well.

Peter W. (Rob Delaney), the superpower-less X-Force member, took to Twitter to reveal that Bill Skarsgard is playing Zeitgeist, aka Alex Cluney. The character first appeared in X-Force #116 and was created by Peter Milligan and artist Mike Allred. Cluney's power is his ability to spew acidic vomit from his mouth, which is perfect for Deadpool 2. The Merc with a Mouth was more than likely very excited to learn of Cluney's vomiting abilities and it will undoubtedly be the butt of more than a few jokes when the sequel hits theaters in a few weeks. Peter W had this to say about Zeitgeist.

"Watch out for Zeitgeist's acid breath! It'll getchya if his kindness doesn't kill you first! (Seriously. SUCH a nice guy)."

Zeitgeist was kind of a jerk in the X-Force comic series and didn't last too long. The character was dismissive of his teammates and resentful of being a popular hero in the spotlight with a gross super power. The massacre of X-Force was planned, but it was believed that Zeitgest was going to be one of the only survivors. However, it didn't work out very well for Zeitgest in the end. Deadpool 2 has been taking some pretty obscure characters and bringing them to the frontline, leading many to believe that some may be disposable. So, it's not sure if Zeitgeist will make it out of the sequel alive to join in on the X-Force movie.

In addition to the new character info about Bill Skarsgard, the promotional campaign also released some new images from Deadpool 2. The leading photo has been out there for a while, but not in high resolution. The photo in question features Deadpool doing his best Lloyd Dobler from Say Anything impression, holding up a tiny stereo. Most of the shots are all taken from the trailer for Deadpool 2, which was just recently released.

Deadpool 2 hits theaters on May 18th and will feature Josh Brolin as Cable, who is currently in Infinity War as Thanos. The Avengers movie is decimating the box office, but it is assumed that it will quiet down a bit in order to give Deadpool 2 a number one debut weekend. The sequel is already on track to earn more than its predecessor and should have a pretty good run, even with the release of Solo: A Star Wars Story popping up the next week. You can check out Bill Skarsgard's Zeitgeist below, along with some new photos courtesy of Bill W's Twitter account.

