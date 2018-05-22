Let's talk about that huge cameo in Deadpool 2. Cameos are a common practice within the world of superhero movies, so it's not all that surprising that the sequel to 2016's Deadpool brought a few big cameos along with it. But there is one that stands a cut above the rest and had a few levels of brilliance to it.

Warning: Major spoilers ahead for Deadpool 2. Not only will this reveal one of the movie's biggest cameos, but we're going to be discussing some major plot points, so if you haven't seen the movie yet, now is your final chance to turn back. The trailers for the movie made it clear that the X-Force was going to assemble and that was indeed a major plot point. Shatterstar (Lewis Tan), Bedlam (Terry Crews), Zeitgeist (Bill Skarsgard), Domino (Zazie Beetz) and Peter (Rob Delaney) were all heavily advertised. Cable (Josh Brolin) was also a major factor, but he was an adversary during the first two acts of the movie until he was forced to team up with Wade Wilson for the finale.

What wasn't advertised was the inclusion of The Vanisher. The Mutant's gimmick is that he's invisible. When tryouts for X-Force were being held, Deadpool got a huge kick out of this and let Vanisher be part of the team, even though we couldn't actually see the character. You know, because he's invisible. Unfortunately, once their first mission gets going, literally everyone except for Deadpool and Domino are killed during the process of parachuting out of a plane or shortly after landing. This includes Vanisher, who collided with some power lines and, for a split second, we get to lay our eyes upon the mutant who is played by none other than Brad Pitt.

Yes, Ryan Reynolds and the creative team somehow managed to convince Brad Pitt to star in Deadpool 2, if only for the briefest of moments. This made for one heck of a cameo, but it also carries with it some added weight, for those who were following along during the movie's production. The casting process for Cable took some time and a lot of names were in the mix before Josh Brolin landed the role. At one point, it was reported that Pitt was being eyed to take on the role of Nathan Summers, aka Cable, but that didn't pan out. However, this all may have been for the best.

Not only was Josh Brolin excellent as Cable, but getting this Brad Pitt cameo was pretty fantastic. Deadpool did use Cable's time traveling device to go back and save Peter during the post-credits scene, but he was content to leave Vanisher and the rest of the short-lived X-Force members dead. So, unfortunately, it looks like Pitt won't be back in the X-Force movie, but his very brief screen time in Deadpool 2 will surely go down in infamy. https://www.foxmovies.com/|Fox somehow managed to keep this mostly a secret and it made for a great surprise, if you even caught it while watching the movie. If you blinked or looked away at the wrong time, you very well may have missed it. Something to look for on your next viewing, if so.