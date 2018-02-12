When the Deadpool 2 trailer dropped, many fans were eager to point out The Goonies Easter egg which saw Wade Wilson wearing Chunk's Hawaiian shirt during a gun raid. Now, the creative team have taken things one step further in celebrating Josh Brolin's birthday. And you can see the Brand-tastic results below.

Deadpool 2 star and social media jokester Ryan Reynolds has invade Facebook with a playful shoutout to co-star Josh Brolin on his birthday. And it gives us a hilarious piece of promo art. Wade Wilson is putting his Bob Ross-inspired painting talents to good use. He's had Brolin's Cable take a seat for a portrait. Only, he's paining a much younger version of the actor, one that looks like an angry Brand.

Brand was the older bandana-wearing brother to Mikey in The Goonies, who eventually winds up on the adventure of a lifetime. Now, Brolin is the mean-looking Cable, a mutant from the future who has come to the past to help Wade Wilson with his latest adventure.

Starring alongside Cable and the Merc with a Mouth is Zazie Beetz as the luck-manipulating mutant Domino. Jack Kesy, who we last saw in the big screen version of Baywatch, is playing the villain, whom many believe to be the Irish mutant Black Tom Cassidy. Japanese actress Shioli Kutsuna and Julian Dennison are also coming along for the ride.

The official Deadpool 2 synopsis is a hodgepodge of weirdness that is set up as code for what the movie is really about. It states the following: After surviving a near fatal bovine attack, a disfigured cafeteria chef (Wade Wilson) struggles to fulfill his dream of becoming Mayberry's hottest bartender while also learning to cope with his lost sense of taste. Searching to regain his spice for life, as well as a flux capacitor, Wade must battle ninjas, the yakuza, and a pack of sexually aggressive canines, as he journeys around the world to discover the importance of family, friendship, and flavor, finding a new taste for adventure and earning the coveted coffee mug title of World's Best Lover.

Also returning from the original Deadpool movie are Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Morena Baccarin as Vanessa, Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, and Stefan Kapicic as the voice of Colossus. The movie is coming from 20th Century Fox, and will be in theaters May 18, in what has become one very packed summer of blockbusters. The sequel is currently undergoing reshoots. You can take a look at The Goonies inspired new promo art here, then be sure to jump on social media and wish Josh Brolin a very happy birthday. He doesn't look a day over, 'Arrggghhh!' This first showed up on Ryan Reynolds' Facebook.