The critics have weighed in on Deadpool 2 and the movie is officially certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes. Many fans probably aren't too surprised to hear this, but it's good news nonetheless and in the months leading up to the release, there were a few red flags that maybe signified the highly-anticipated sequel wouldn't live up to the hype. But it looks as though Ryan Reynolds and Fox have pulled it together and made a satisfying sequel.

As of this writing, Deadpool 2 has an 85 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with 100 reviews counted. That's actually a little better than the first Deadpool, which currently sits at an 83 percent rating, but that's with a substantially higher 255 reviews counted. In any case, it looks like the movies are in the same ballpark, which is good news for those planning on seeing the sequel in theaters this weekend. Here's what the critical consensus is for the movie, according to Rotten Tomatoes.

"Though it threatens to buckle under the weight of its meta gags, Deadpool 2 is a gory, gleeful lampoon of the superhero genre buoyed by Ryan Reynolds' undeniable charm."

Deadpool 2 had its fair share of hurdles during production. For one, director Tim Miller, who helmed the first movie, departed over creative differences early on. That led to David Leitch, who directed Atomic Blonde and co-directed the first John Wick, stepping in. They also had a tough time cracking the script, but Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick and Ryan Reynolds eventually got it hammered out. Another possible cause for concern came more recently when reports surfaced online of a test screening that didn't go over particularly well.

Studios regularly hold these screenings to gauge audience reaction and to fix any potential issues. Even if such a screening did take place, reshoots and retooling got the job done, as a more recent test screening earned higher ratings than the original Deadpool. The critics have mostly given their stamp of approval to the sequel, but it's the fans that matter most as they're the ones who actually spend the money to see it. But that shouldn't be a problem, as Deadpool 2 looks like it is finally going to take down Avengers: Infinity War this weekend with a massive opening.

In terms of the overall X-Men franchise, Deadpool 2 has a few movies ahead of it. Logan is the franchise's highest-rated movie, currently sitting at 93 percent. That's followed by X-Men: Days of Future Past at 90 percent, then X-Men: First Class at 86 percent. Deadpool 2 is tied for fourth place with X2: X-Men United, which recently celebrated its 15th anniversary. The looming Disney purchase of Fox may have an effect on the future of the franchise, but for now, it looks like the Merc With a Mouth is firing on all cylinders. In all likelihood, an X-Force movie will be next, if they can get it done before Disney takes over. This news comes to us courtesy of Rotten Tomatoes.