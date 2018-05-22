Deadpool 2 has earned over $300 million in its debut weekend and has been gaining praise from critics, with many hailing the sequel as far superior to the first installment. Now, popular audience polling site Cinemascore has awarded Deadpool 2 with an "A" grade after interviewing multiple moviegoers on opening night. Many film fans look to Cinemascore for more of a balanced and unbiased review of a movie, straight from people who were actually in the theater watching it. After rumors of negative test screenings, Deadpool 2 is proving that the Merc with a Mouth still has his magic.

Deadpool 2 receiving an "A" grade from Cinemascore isn't much of a surprise. Even on Rotten Tomatoes, Deadpool 2 is doing pretty well, holding an 83 percent with critics and an 86 percent with moviegoers, which is similar to the Cinemascore grade. 2016's Deadpool also earned the same score, but it was more of an uphill battle. Leaked test footage was one of the main factors that the first movie was released at all, and then it had to work with a modest budget. However, Ryan Reynolds' gamble paid off and is still paying off today with Deadpool 2.

One of the common gripes about Deadpool 2 is that there might be too many self-aware jokes, but this is the Merc with a Mouth that we're talking about here. Fans of the first film are already lining up to see the sequel a second time to spot the Easter Eggs that they missed the first time. It appears that the majority of audiences were looking for exactly what Deadpool 2 delivered and pleasantly surprised by all of the weird twists and changes that the story goes through.

In a world of the overly serious comic book movies, Deadpool 2 is a refreshing breath of fresh air to the genre. Nobody is safe from the wrath of Ryan Reynolds and crew's crosshairs, taking on the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the DCEU, and literally anything else you can think of, Deadpool 2 is fearless, even taking time to make fun of itself. It's this attitude that keeps bringing in money at the box office. Additionally, Reynolds, Josh Brolin, Zazie Beetz, and everybody else associated with the sequel seem to be having a genuine good time around each other, which comes across on the big screen.

The first Deadpool movie brought in over $780 million worldwide and now, Deadpool 2 is poised to beat that number in the coming months. While Deadpool 3 will more than likely be the X-Force movie, writers Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese have toyed with the idea of making Deadpool 4, just to keep in line with the absurdist qualities that fans have all come to know and love over the last few years. Deadpool 2 is in theaters now and will see some major competition when Solo: A Star Wars Story hits theaters on Friday. You can check out the "A" grade for Deadpool 2 over at Cinemascore.