Deadpool 2 opens in theaters this week and now we've gotten confirmation on who, exactly, Julian Dennison is playing in the highly anticipated sequel. Back when tickets went on sale, a short clip was released, which featured Wade Wilson calling Dennison's character Russel. This led to speculation that his character was Russell "Rusty" Collins, aka Firefist, but nothing was ever officially confirmed. A new extended Deadpool 2 clip officially introduces Firefist to the crew.

Deadpool 2's plot revolves around the Merc with a Mouth having to protect Firefist from Josh Brolin's Cable, but it doesn't look like their first meeting goes so well. The new clip shows local police in a bit of a standoff with the young Russel Collins, who seems pretty agitated and is generating fire with his fists. Deadpool, Negasonic Teenage Warhead, and Colossus show up to try and calm the young mutant down. However, things don't really go as planned as Deadpool cracks jokes and dodges flames that ultimately take out Colossus and Negasonic Teenage Warhead, showing off the immense power that Firefist wields.

Russell Collins, aka Firefist, was created by Bob Layton and Jackson Guice and first appeared in X-Factor number 1 in February of 1986. The character was raised by his uncle and joined the United States Navy at the young age of 16 and soon learned of his mutant abilities when he accidentally burned a woman to death as well as the cops who showed up to arrest him. Collins bounced around from team to team over the years, including the New Mutants, Acolytes, and the Mutant Liberation Front. Cable wants him dead in Deadpool 2, so it's up to the Merc with a Mouth to try and keep him safe.

The promotional campaign for Deadpool 2 is in full swing since the movie is now days away from hitting theaters. So far, the early reactions and reviews have been extremely positive, with many https://movieweb.com/deadpool-2-clips-cast-good-morning-america-videos/highlighting the performances of the talented cast. Recently, Josh Brolin revealed that the rumors surrounding the reshoots of Deadpool 2 were true, noting that test screening audiences wanted to see more of Cable on the big screen. And it appears that the changes that occurred during the reshoots helped out the sequel a great deal, according to the early praise.

Deadpool 2 opens in theaters this Friday, May 18th, and it's looking like it's going to be an epic opening weekend for the Merc with a Mouth and X-Force. Early predictions estimate that Deadpool 2 will generate over $150 million in its debut weekend, guaranteeing that it will knock Marvel's Infinity War out of the top spot, where it has been since its release nearly a month ago. So, sit back, relax and enjoy the new extended clip from Deadpool 2 that introduces Firefist to the Deadpool and friends below, thanks to the iTunes Trailers Twitter.