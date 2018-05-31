Juggernaut's appearance in Deadpool 2 was a mystery up until right before the film's release. While no actor plays the character, we have learned that he is voiced by Ryan Reynolds and the CGI is molded after director David Leitch's face, which allows the casting of Juggernaut in the movie to be played by none other than Juggernaut himself. After expecting to see the character in X-Men: Days of Future's Past and not seeing him, we're treated to a Juggernaut rebirth in Deadpool 2. Now, 20th Century Fox has let the cat out of the bag with the release of a new Deadpool 2 clip featuring the massive Juggernaut.

The new Deadpool 2 clip features Juggernaut and Colossus engaged in battle. Juggernaut is seen tearing off his sleeves before he gives Colossus a solid pounding. Deadpool lets out a fan girl screech before going on to tell Juggernaut that he's a huge fan, mirroring the thoughts of true fanboys in the theater who were pretty much thinking the same thing except for the white pants comment. Even as Colossus gets pummeled, the Merc with a Mouth still delivers the jokes.

The new clip continues the tradition of the creative marketing campaign for Deadpool 2. Ryan Reynolds, Josh Brolin, and Zazie Beetz have all been out doing a ton of press while new trailers set to the Golden Girls theme song are released online, showing off just how obsessed Ryan Reynolds is with the 1980's sitcom featuring older women. Using the big tease as a new selling point is a perfect plan to get fans into the theater who were maybe on the fence about seeing the sequel.

Deadpool 2 has continued to be a box office success since its release 3 weeks ago. The R-rated superhero comedy has earned over $500 million at the worldwide box office, with $218 million of that coming from North America alone. The sequel has consistently beat predictions and continues to rake in the cash beating the $420 million that the first movie originally took in worldwide. The decision to bring up the release date was also a factor, taking some of the wind out of Lucasfilm's Solo: A Star Wars Story, which has been underperforming at the box office.

As for a possible Deadpool 3, Ryan Reynolds is adamant about skipping it and going straight into the X-Force movie to count as the third installment. If anyone can pull of that feat, it's the Merc with a Mouth and his newfound allies, Domino and Cable. More information about the X-Force move will start to trickle out towards the end of the year when pre-production is set to begin. For now, Deadpool 2 is still in theaters and teasing audiences with their love of Juggernaut. You can check out the brand-new Deadpool 2 clip featuring Juggernaut and Colossus below, courtesy of the 20th Century Fox YouTube channel.