With just four days left until Deadpool 2 hits theaters nationwide, the cast of this highly-anticipated sequel appeared on Good Morning America today, where two new clips were shown off. The first clip features a scene where Wade Wilson (Ryan Reynolds) comes home late, only to find his upset girlfriend Vanessa (Morena Baccarin) waiting impatiently for him, as he tries to come up with some excuses for why he isn't on time. One of these excuses serves as a shot towards one of the most controversial lines in the divisive 2016 DCEU adventure Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.

The brief clip shows Wade first stating that he's late because there was a "group of handi-capable children stuck in a tree," and he had to get them out, but Vanessa is not buying it. He then tries to cover for his tardiness with a second excuse, revealing that he was fighting a "caped bad-ass, but then we discovered his mom is named Martha too." Vanessa doesn't buy that excuse either, so the Merc tries an old standard, blaming traffic for being late, but that doesn't go over well either. The Martha line refers to the controversial line in Batman v. Superman, when both Batman (Ben Affleck) and Superman (Henry Cavill) stop fighting when they realize their mothers' names are both Martha.

The clip certainly isn't too surprising to anyone who saw Deadpool, since it poked fun at a number of different movies, superhero or otherwise, including Ryan Reynolds' own critically-panned Warner Bros. film Green Lantern, the X-Men themselves and even Hugh Jackman. We've also seen in trailers that the Merc With the Mouth also pokes fun at Thanos, the Marvel Cinematic Universe character played by Josh Brolin, who, in this sequel, plays the iconic comic book character Cable. We'll find out in a few more days what other movies Deadpool will be making fun of in Deadpool 2.

The second clip gives us another look at Domino (Zazie Beetz), who is seen parachuting into the city, getting explicit instructions from the Merc, who is riding a scooter, to stay put because he is the kid's (Julian Dennison) only hope. Domino isn't too good at following instructions, though, since she decides to release her parachute and drop right into the truck, taking out the driver, when she sees Cable coming, which she relays to Deadpool. The Merc then instructs her to use all of her "imaginary powers" to stop Cable from getting the kid, but it doesn't work out so well.

As we've seen in the previous trailers, Zazie Beetz's Domino doesn't have any traditional super powers, but she is exceptionally "lucky," which Deadpool contests right away isn't an actual super power. While that may be true, her powers of "luck" have served her quite well as she can clearly handle herself in battle. Take a look at the first clip, which happens right at the start of the video, courtesy of Good Morning America YouTube, with the second clip coming at the 2:58 mark of the second video. Both videos also feature the cast, including Ryan Reynolds, Josh Brolin, Morena Baccarin, Zazie Beetz, Julian Dennison and Leslie Uggams being interviewed by Good Morning America hosts Robin Roberts and Michael Strahan.