If the making of Deadpool 2 was anything like the making of the first movie, it can be assumed a number of scenes and alternative jokes were cut before the finished movie was released in theaters. According to Deadpool 2's screenwriters, one particular deleted scene may have gone a bit too far, featuring an entire montage of Wade Wilson attempting to kill himself. Warning: Spoilers for Deadpool 2 lie ahead. Read at your own risk.

One of the largest elements of the Deadpool sequel that kept Wade Wilson's story arc moving was his reluctance to continue living, following the death of his girlfriend Vanessa. The movie literally opened up with Deadpool trying to kill himself by lighting a number of barrels of gasoline he was laying on. However, as the movie's screenwriters have revealed, Deadpool's suicide attempts almost went a step further.

In a Reddit AMA session, Deadpool 2 screenwriters Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick spoke about what the deleted suicide montage would have featured. Here is what they had to say.

"One thing we really wanted to see (and actually shot!) was a Deadpool suicide montage, where DP is trying to kill himself over and over in increasingly violent ways (drinking Drano, jumping into a polar bear enclosure), etc. You should be able to see it on the DVD!"

While this deleted scene could have been absolutely hilarious to watch on the big screen, we should at least be able to see the montage when Deadpool 2 releases on Blu-Ray and DVD. As to why this ridiculously dark montage was cut, we have two theoretical explanations.

First of all, there's the obvious reason: a suicide montage would have been extremely controversial and dark. Suicide is an understandably touchy subject, as most people have lost someone close to them because of it. While Deadpool 2 did make a number of raunchy jokes that were equally offensive and touchy, such as matters of sexism and pedophilia, they were all brief jokes. Having an entire montage about someone trying to kill themselves could have gone way too far, and been in truly poor taste.

The second possible reason for this montage being cut is the fact that it would have closely followed a different montage. Towards the beginning of Deadpool 2, the movie featured a different hilarious montage of Deadpool assassinating a number of targets across the globe. If the suicide montage did make the final cut, it would have been shortly after this first montage, which would likely have felt like a little too much. Other movies like Rocky IV have suffered from having too many montages too close together, and those in charge of Deadpool 2 were likely trying to avoid this mistake themselves.

Whether the suicide montage was cut for being too controversial, for being too close to a different montage, or for a combination of both reasons, we will most likely be able to see the montage itself when Deadpool 2 releases on DVD. The revelation of this deleted scene from the screenwriters on Reddit only makes us love Deadpool 2 even more. Its raunchy comedy is unlike any other superhero movie, making both Deadpool movies absolutely delightful to watch.