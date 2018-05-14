Now that Deadpool 2 has been screened for members of the press and some lucky fans, more information about the post-credit scenes have been revealed and as it turns out, one didn't make the final cut of the sequel. The post-credit scene in question featured the Merc with a Mouth traveling back in time to assassinate baby Hitler, which was reportedly a bit too much for moviegoers to handle. There are not any spoilers for Deadpool 2 below, so you can read ahead with confidence, though this article may spoil a deleted scene from the future Blu-ray release.

A new report, which details all of the post-credit scenes from Deadpool 2, noted that the baby Hitler scene was cut after it tested negatively with audiences. It seems that test audiences were more than a little uncomfortable with Deadpool killing an infant, even if it's Adolf Hitler. The deleted scene features the Merc with a Mouth pacing back in forth in a maternity ward by a crib that has the nametag A. Hitler. The baby begins to cry and Deadpool shouts, "Shut up Ira, you'll thank me someday!" before choking the baby as the camera switches to Hitler's point of view.

It's pretty easy to see why that particular Deadpool 2 post-credit scene was left on the cutting room floor. Even reading a description of it is fairly heavy. However, Ryan Reynolds and crew are known for pushing the boundaries of comedy and absurdity, which is ultimately where this scene falls. It's not about murdering babies, it's about taking out a megalomaniac dictator who wiped out millions people, to prevent the Holocaust from ever happening.

It turns out that dead baby jokes aren't something that worked out too well for Deadpool 2. Elsewhere, the post-credit scenes are a lot more tame than baby Hitler getting strangled by the Merc with a Mouth in a maternity ward. The scene will more than likely make it to the deleted scenes of the Blu-ray when it's released in the future. But as far as the big screen goes, that post-credit scene will not be included in the final cut, which could be bad or good, depending on your opinion of the subject material.

As previously noted, Deadpool 2 has already premiered for members of the press as well as some lucky fans, so be careful of spoilers on certain sites and forums. The sequel hits theaters this Friday and there's already a lot of spoilers that have made their way to the usual places. As far as the first reactions are concerned, Deadpool 2 has been embraced by fans and critics with many claiming that it's even better than the first movie, which is a pretty bold claim since a lot of people loved the cinematic debut of the Merc with a Mouth. You can check out the original report, which contains SPOILERS, over at MCU Cosmic.