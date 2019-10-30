Director Tim Miller has opened up a bit about what his plans were for Deadpool 2. Miller directed the first Deadpool to great success. Originally, Fox wanted him to return to keep the core, creative team together for the sequel. However, due to creative differences, Miller parted ways with the project, paving the way for David Leitch (John Wick, Hobbs & Shaw) to come in and fill that vacancy. Now, Miller has opened up about some of his abandoned plans, and they include Fantastic Four's The Thing.

Tim Miller is currently promoting the release of Terminator: Dark Fate and was a guest on a podcast. The conversation turned to Deadpool 2 and, while firm details aren't available, Miller said he would have included Ben Grimm, aka The Thing. Miller had gotten permission from the studio to use the character and his sequence would have seen "The Thing throwing down with Juggernaut," who did ultimately appear. It's unclear if this would have been the version of the character from 2015's Fantastic Four, as portrayed by Jamie Bell, but that seems unlikely.

This is far from the only thing Tim Miller would have changed, given the chance. Miller also discussed his plan to include "a [comic accurate] Cable who was 6 feet, 7 inches" tall. Ultimately, Josh Brolin took on the role of Cable, aka Nathan Summers. The director also feels that he'd "cracked the secret to the Vanessa storyline." Morena Baccarin's Vanessa, in Miller's version, would have become the character Copycat, a fan-favorite who was closely associated with X-Force in the comics. Miller "fought hard to have that in there" and even pleaded with the studio heads to keep that element of the story intact before he departed and they threw his ideas out the window.

Up to this point, it was only clear that Ryan Reynolds, writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, as well as Fox, disagreed with Tim Miller over the direction of the sequel. It's now quite obvious that they were all pretty far apart on how to proceed with the sequel in light of the first movie's success. It's hard to know if this all would have made things better, but it's hard to deny that a lot of Marvel fans would have enjoyed seeing The Thing going toe-to-toe with Juggernaut.

At the end of the day, Fox probably had no regrets. Deadpool 2 was met with very strong reviews and grossed $734 million worldwide. It was the highest-grossing R-rated movie ever (counting the box office from the PG-13 re-release) until Joker came along and possed it recently. An X-Force spin-off and Deadpool 3 were both in the works prior to the Disney merger. Ryan Reynolds will continue as Wade Wilson under the new regime, but it remains unclear how precisely that will unfold, be it in Deadpool 3 or with some other MCU heroes. This news comes to us via The Playlist.