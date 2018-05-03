Ryan Reynolds is out promoting Deadpool 2, which hits theaters in a few weeks, and he revealed that Fox made him cut a Disney joke out of the highly anticipated sequel. This seems pretty surprising, as the Merc with a Mouth is known to pretty much say whatever the hell he wants, whenever he wants to say it. However, the Disney joke must have struck a nerve with the brass at Fox who ordered the actor to remove the joke from the movie.

In a new interview, Ryan Reynolds brought up the aforementioned Disney joke, but he did not divulge any specifics. It more than likely had something to do with the potential Disney and Fox merger that could end up approved by next year. Reynolds admitted that he probably shouldn't have said it, but went ahead and talked about it anyway, just like a sedated Wade Wilson. He had this to say.

"This is a sore spot for me because there's a joke in the movie that is not in the movie now because , I'm probably not even allowed to say this, Fox made me take it out. It had more to do with Disney, and they made me take it out. As I look back at it, I think maybe that was a wise decision."

In hindsight, Ryan Reynolds says that it was probably a good thing that they removed the Disney joke from Deadpool 2, although he was pretty angry about it when they were originally asked to take it out. Though no specifics are available at this time, it must have been a pretty crazy joke because the Merc with a Mouth gets away with an awful lot of things in the promotional material as well as the movies themselves.

The promotional campaign for Deadpool 2 is in full swing at the moment. Ryan Reynolds and the rest of the cast are out doing interviews and sharing new clips with talk shows, like the one that was released earlier today that features Deadpool and Domino trying to stop Cable and ending up unsuccessful in the end. Josh Brolin's Cable is a force to be reckoned with, much like his Thanos character in Infinity War, which is in theaters now and currently very close to $1 billion at the box office after being on screens for a week.

Deadpool 2 hits theaters on May 18th and there will be more clips released in the near future. The main villain for the highly anticipated sequel has yet to be revealed, but sources point to the inclusion of Jack Kesy as Juggernaut. This has not been confirmed by any official sources, but it looks pretty likely that Kesy is indeed Juggernaut from the recent trailers and behind-the-scenes images that popped up online last week. You can read the rest of the interview with Ryan Reynolds and the axed Disney Deadpool 2 joke over at Entertainment Weekly.