Wanna be the first on your block to say you've already seen Deadpool 2? Lord it over your friends like a slice of Swiss cheese covering a corndog? Dream about threatening spoilers to those who treat you wrong? Well, you're in luck. 20th Century Fox is holding special advanced screenings of the hugely awaited sequel this Thursday, May 10th. And if you act fast, you can attend. Seriously, how cool is that?

May 10th is kind of a big deal. Disney and Lucasfilm will be simultaneously premiering their latest Star Wars adventure Solo both at Cannes and in Los Angeles. Surely, it will be a special occasion. But Wade Wilson will not be undone by this nonsense. He's retaliating by getting fans on his side. So while all the social elitists and Disney shills sit, watching Solo, the true audiences, the paying members of society, will be treated to a special screening just for them!

A lot of people are hungry to get a good, clean bite through this sequel. There have been persistent rumors that it's really bad. And those have been countered with other rumors that recent test screenings have been through the roof, with a response better than the original. We're not sure how this will fall. But we're excited none the less.

In this first sequel to the 2016 hit film, wisecracking mercenary Deadpool joins forces with three mutants, Bedlam, Shatterstar and Domino, to protect a boy from the all-powerful Cable. After being recruited by the X-Men, he decides to create his own superhero team called X-Force. So far, Fox hasn't actually released a true synopsis, instead giving fans this nonsense.

"After surviving a near fatal bovine attack, a disfigured cafeteria chef (Wade Wilson) struggles to fulfill his dream of becoming Mayberry's hottest bartender while also learning to cope with his lost sense of taste. Searching to regain his spice for life, as well as a flux capacitor, Wade must battle ninjas, the Yakuza, and a pack of sexually aggressive canines, as he journeys around the world to discover the importance of family, friendship, and flavor - finding a new taste for adventure and earning the coveted coffee mug title of World's Best Lover.

Deadpool 2 won't be in theaters for another two weeks. But if you stop stuffing your face full of chimichangas and act fast, you can get your seat secured as the movie screens in 37 cities across America, making the country great again on Thursday, May 10. It's easy to secure your pass. You just need to visit GoFobo.com and pretend like you're a fan club member.

Ryan Reynolds returns as the iconic Merc with a Mouth. This time he's bringing Zazie Beetz as the luck-manipulating mutant Domino along for the ride. And Josh Brolin shows up as Cable, the time-traveling son of X-Men member Cyclops. Jack Kesy will play the main villain, though his true identity is being held for the big debut. Other additions to the cast include Shioli Kutsuna, Terry Crews as Bedlam, Lewis Tan as Shatterstar, with Bill Skarsgård, and Julian Dennison. Deadpool 2 won't be playing in your neighborhood until May 18. For now, you can enjoy the new exclusive IMAX poster along with the fan club screening invite. And hey, good luck on getting those tickets.