Deadpool 2 is currently in theaters after enjoying a successful debut weekend and director David Leitch has now revealed that an extended cut of the sequel is currently being worked on. A lot of the superhero movies tend to go over the 2-hour mark, but Deadpool 2's concise story telling flew in at under 2 hours, leaving many to wonder about the scenes that were cut. As it turns out, a lot was cut from the sequel and it's all being compiled into an extended cut that will see Leitch, Ryan Reynolds, Paul Wernick, and Rhett Reese collaborating once more to get everything in that they wanted. There are SPOILERS for Deadpool 2 below, so read ahead at your own risk.

In a recent interview, Deadpool 2 director David Leitch talked about the amount of scenes that were cut from the movie. We've heard about a handful of them, most notably the post-credit scene where the Merc with a Mouth goes back in time to kill baby Hitler. So, it seems only natural that an extended cut is already in the works. Leitch had this to say.

"There's an extended cut. And I think that they may want to spin that out as a special thing, but right now I'm sort of... we're taking our time, and it's going back to the 'director cut,' and then sort of collaborating with Ryan (Reynolds), Rhett (Reese), and Paul (Wernick), and making sure we're all getting all the jokes we want - to have it be fun and our sort of fun collaboration."

David Leitch originally compiled a director's cut to show Ryan Reynolds and the rest of the crew how everything was working out. Normally, a director's cut is really long, but Leitch made the initial cut of Deadpool 2 clock in at 2 hours and 12 minutes, which shocked Ryan Reynolds. David Leitch swore up and down that his first cut would be exactly 2 hours and 12 minutes, but nobody believed him. He explains.

"It was funny, because we shot... it was like an 83 day shoot, and it was a lot of material. But I kept telling the studio, and I kept telling Ryan, I'm like, No, the director's cut going to come in at like 2:12. And he's like, No way! And I'm like, It is! It's going to come in at 2:12. I want to make it tight. I want you guys to get a really tight first look at the film. I don't think it needs to be bloated and I'm not that type of filmmaker."

As far as what we know about Deadpool 2 and the extended cut, David Leitch confirms that the often talked about suicide montage where Wade Wilson repeatedly tries new ways to kill himself will be included. The director also mentioned that there was a decent amount of footage of Zazie Beetz's Domino that was cut from the theatrical version as well. In addition, Leitch says that there are a lot of alternate takes that he's trying to find a way to piece into the extended Deadpool 2 as well.

There's plenty of other jokes that might have been a little too crazy for a theatrical release that will end up on the Deadpool 2 extended cut as well, meaning we could more than likely see an unrated version of the film. While this is exciting news, it's still in its infancy, which makes sense since the movie has only been in theaters for less than a week as of this writing. However, the Blu-ray edition of Deadpool 2 will probably be available to purchase this fall. You can read more about David Leitch's ideas for the extended cut of Deadpool 2 at CinemaBlend.