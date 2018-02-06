Earlier today, the first Deadpool 2 poster debuted, which, in true Deapdool fashion, mocked a beloved movie. This time around, it was the 1980s dance classic Flashdance, with this new poster debuting on Ryan Reynolds Twitter, who even borrowed one of the Flashdance taglines, "Take your passion. And make it happen." This poster also coincided with the re-launch of the DeadpoolCore website, which was originally launched back in December 2015, as fans got ready for the first movie to hit theaters. For those who had signed up for the DeadpoolCore website a few years ago, you received a new email this morning with the poster, and a new "synopsis" for Deadpool 2 that is basically a modified version of the Flashdance synopsis, which gives a shout-out to Lee Ving, who played Jennifer Beals' boss in Flashdance.

"Deadpool (Wade Wilson) is an aspiring performance artist who works days in the local steel mill and dances in a bar at night. When Wade's life gets turned upside down by his boss (Lee Ving), he is forced to choose between a dry life of complacency or living his dreams and staying wet forever."

Aside from the poster, there isn't much else on the site thus far, except for the home page that features a number of photos of Ryan Reynolds' Merc With the Mouth, while wearing a turtleneck with his name on it. He's literally surrounded by a number of his castmates wearing the same type of turtleneck, including Nate, a.k.a. Cable (Josh Brolin), Neena, a.k.a. Domino (Zazie Beetz), Dopinder (Karan Soni), Blind Al (Leslie Uggams), Vanessa (Morena Baccarin), Ellie, a.k.a. Negasonic Teenage Warhead (Brianna Hildebrand), Petey, a.k.a. Colossus (Stefan Kapicic) and Jack, a.k.a. Weasel (T.J. Miller). The only other thing accessible on the site is a Frequently Unanswered Questions (F.U.Q.) section, which offers some humorous basic information about the site and its followers.

Many fans were surprised that 20th Century Fox didn't plunk down the big bucks for a Deadpool 2 Super Bowl trailer, but Ryan Reynolds gave his social media followers the next best thing. Through the entirety of the big game, Ryan Reynolds live-tweeted the Super Bowl, giving non-football fans something to enjoy. The actor even debuted his own version of the commemorative Super Bowl coin used for the coin toss, featuring the Merc's head on the heads side, and an image of him grabbing his own ass for the tails side. While there was no actual trailer for Deadpool 2 during the big game fans won't have to wait too long.

A report from last month revealed that the new trailer for Deadpool 2 will debut next week, attached to prints of Marvel's Black Panther, with the footage expected to arrive online earlier in the week. It's possible that this new Flashdance poster that debuted earlier today is just the first of many new one-sheets mocking other classic movies, but that has yet to be confirmed. In case you missed it below, take a look at the new Deadpool 2 poster below, as we wait for more exclusives to be unveiled at DeadpoolCore.com