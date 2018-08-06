Deadpool 2 is coming out digitally tomorrow, August 7th and will be available on Blu-ray starting on August 21st, which means that it's almost time to devour the extra features, including the gag reel. Luckily, we have a preview of these hilarious bloopers from the sequel and they showcases the botched takes from our gang of heroes. Wade Wilson, Domino, and Cable are all featured in the short video cracking jokes and seemingly forgetting all of their lines.

One of the funniest parts of Deadpool 2 is the scene where Ryan Reynolds' Wade Wilson is sitting on the couch next to Blind Al with his infant legs. In the gag reel, we see Reynolds in his oversized Hawaiian shirt with the motion capture gear on his legs, prepared to deliver a speech. However, Reynolds appears to have forgotten the entire beginning, middle, and end of the speech. Interestingly enough, the gag reel proves that Ryan Reynolds is not being truthful about his Basic Instinct homage being done without the help of some CGI.

Zazie Beetz is shown in the Deadpool 2 gag reel dropping some major F-bombs, which isn't out of place in the sequel, but she apparently got lost in her take. Josh Brolin's Cable is also featured in the short video having some fun on the set. Obviously, Fox is getting the promotional campaign started for the Blu-ray release, which will feature the Super Duper [email protected]%!#& Cut. The studio already started promotion a few weeks ago at San Diego Comic-Con, where they screened the extended cut to a very enthusiastic audience.

The Super Duper Cut of Deadpool 2 adds an additional 15 minutes to the film and makes a lot of subtle and drastic changes. There's changes in music cues, which shows that a decent amount of thought went into the extended cut instead of just slapping some unused footage into the original cut. Plus, jokes are played out longer, which may or may not go over super well for fans of the sequel. And there's a ton more blood, guts, nudity, and terrible language peppered throughout the extended cut, which is exactly what you've come to expect from the Merc with a Mouth.

Deadpool 2 is still in theaters and even earned over $130,000 at the box office this past weekend. The sequel is also the 5th highest grossing movie of the year, having earned $732.5 million thus far. Even with the impressive numbers, the movie is still just a little behind the earnings of the first installment. It seems highly unlikely that Deadpool 2 will suddenly bring in an additional $50 million by the end of the year. Regardless, fans of the first film loved the sequel and starting tomorrow, you can see the entire Super Duper Cut. While you wait, check out the Deadpool 2 gag reel below, thanks to the AB Network YouTube channel.