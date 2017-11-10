Yesterday the first poster for Deadpool 2 arrived just ahead of the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday and it showed up in a peculiar place: in the pages of Good Housekeeping magazine. Many assumed that it was an April Fool's joke, which was definitely not the case. But that's not all, it was also announced that the Merc with a Mouth was also on the cover with 4 articles that were guest-edited by the man himself. However, the issue is a special edition and not a full-length magazine. Since this is only a special promotional issue, it's not a full-length Deadpool assault on the holiday season. But it really does have real recipes for "D's Spiced Nuts" and "Creamy Clam Skinny Dip." Additionally, Deadpool reveals a new way to give your family the "bird."

Good Housekeeping released a statement about the unlikely collaboration and reveals that it was brought on purely by Wade Wilson in what seems like an obsessive campaign. The statement reads.

"Deadpool's persistence to be in Good Housekeeping was impressive - initially we had no idea who he was, let alone that he was a fan of the magazine. But after repeated attempts to ignore his... passion... we came to a compromise. He could appear in one issue, if he promised to stop leaving care packages at our editors' homes and agreed to maintain a 50-foot distance from the Good Housekeeping offices and our staff."

This unorthodox promotional stunt is exactly why fans love Deadpool. In something that truly seems too weird to be true, it works and it's not forced. It's a perfect marriage of the straight world of Good Housekeeping and the bizarre world of Deadpool.

Deadpool also released a statement regarding the collaboration that he has brought into existence. Though they may have different points of view on some recipes, the unlikely duo seem to agree on more than you'd think. He had this to say.

"After years of weekly emails and countless carrier pigeons, Good Housekeeping finally returned my calls. And while it's a dream come true, apparently we have vastly different opinions on the definition of a 'holiday spread'..."

The issue, which is reportedly only available in limited quantities and select cities, features Thanksgiving tips and a cartoon "family photo." The issue begins with a holiday letter written by Wade Wilson and promises to put the fun back in dysfunctional.

Deadpool begins his open letter by talking about what an honor it is to be working with Good Housekeeping, mentioning that he is both "shocked" and "flattered" to be a part of the special issue. He also brought up his love of the holidays. He had this to say.

"In case you weren't aware, I %$#*ing love the holidays, and not in the "like a friend" way either.... I love the holidays the same way I love stuffing a turkey...using the two most important ingredients of all: heavy eye contact and lust."

Next up, Wade Wilson shows us how to prepare the Thanksgiving turkey and you might not want to take his advice. Regardless, you should at least still read about how he prepares it and who knows, maybe he knows something that we don't.

Finally, Deadpool offers up a few recipes for "D's Spiced Nuts" and "Creamy Clam Skinny Dip." The recipes both sound utterly disgusting, but they do appear to be real-life recipes. So there you go, Deadpool's holiday secrets for you and yours, quite possibly the worst thing to subject your family to during the holidays. Unless you hate your family, then go for it. You can read the special issue online, courtesy of Good Housekeeping.