The PG-13 holiday rerelease of Deadpool 2 is officially titled Once Upon a Deadpool. Additionally, Fox also released a holiday-themed banner with a new logo made specifically for the new version of the sequel, which boasts 15 minutes of brand-new footage. The aim of the rerelease is to get kids who were not able to see the original version of the film in theaters by releasing it on December 12th, just in time for the upcoming winter school break. The rerelease runs until Christmas Eve.

Most of the footage from Once Upon a Deadpool is culled from Deadpool 2, but it has been cleaned up to get rid of the hard R-rating that the original has. The new footage is being described as "framing sequences," and was written by Ryan Reynolds, Rhett Reese, and Paul Wernick. The trio worked with a small film crew and did it all in one day, guerilla style. It's still not clear at this time if any of the other actors from the sequel were in on the marathon 24-hour shoot.

In addition to releasing a PG-13 version of Deadpool 2 for a younger audience, there is another function for Once Upon a Deadpool. $1 from every ticket sold will go to charity. However, even the name of the cancer charity had to be changed for the campaign that Ryan Reynolds and crew are putting together. Reynolds had this to say about the charitable aspect to the PG-13 rerelease.

"Because it's the season of giving, we will also be giving $1 for every ticket sold to F*ck Cancer, which will be renamed Fudge Cancer just for this limited time and campaign."

The R-rated superhero movie hasn't really caught on, with studios scared to take the plunge. Sony's Venom was heavily rumored to have an R-rating before its release, but it ended up with PG-13 in the end, which was seen as a disappointment by many fans. As it turns out, Fox has been trying to get Ryan Reynolds to do a PG-13 Deadpool film for years. He explains.

"Fox has been asking for a PG-13 basically since the start in 2006. I've said no since 2006. Now, this one time, I said Yes on two conditions. First, a portion of the proceeds had to go to charity. Second, I wanted to kidnap Fred Savage. The second condition took some explaining..."

While we don't know a whole lot about Once Upon a Deadpool, it looks like Fred Savage was involved in the one day of filming. We've already seen pictures of the kidnapped Fred Savage with the Merc with a Mouth, reprising his beloved role in The Princess Bride. Regardless of what is included in the new rerelease, it looks like, as usual, Ryan Reynolds' heart is in the right place. You can check out the official title announcement and new logo below, thanks to the Deadline Twitter account.