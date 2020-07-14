Ryan Reynolds has been on a nostalgia trip recently with respect to his 2018 film Deadpool 2. After sharing a picture of himself with Brad Pitt from the sets of the film, Reynolds has also taken to Instagram stories to reveal an easter egg referencing Indiana Jones in Deadpool 2.

During the start of the movie, we see Deadpool running wildly down the street while being chased by an angry mob, and yelling at his personal taxi driver Dopinder(Karan Soni), to start the car. The way the entire sequence is shot closely adheres to the scene in the 1981 film Raiders of the Lost Ark, which sees Harrison Ford as Indiana Jones running away from a bunch of Amazonian warriors while screaming at his pilot Jock (Fred Sorenson) to start the engines of the plane.

Interestingly, this was not the only time a Marvel movie referenced one of Jones' adventures. In the first Guardians of the Galaxy film, Peter Quill aka Star-Lord gets an introductory scene where he is shown breaking into an ancient temple on an alien world in much the same manner as Indiana Jones used to.

It says much about the enduring popularity of the world of Indiana Jones that his movies are still getting referenced decades after they were released. The swashbuckling archeologist was recently named the greatest movie hero of all time in a poll by Empire Magazine, so it is clear he remains an audience favorite no matter how many buffed up superheroes have dotted the landscape since.

In turn, the Indiana Jones franchise is not above taking a couple of cues from Marvel. In a past interview, Harrison Ford had spoken about making a new Indiana Jones film, and feeling a desire to ensure the upcoming film's quality is equal to what is found in the MCU.

"I don't really want to give them what they want to see, I want to give them something they didn't anticipate. They are used to a degree of disappointment when you revisit. Certainly, the Marvel movies have made a spectacular example of a success [that] worked the other way around. They killed it! Well, we're not going to make another Indiana Jones unless we are in a position to kill it. We want it to be the best."

As far as the Deadpool movies are concerned, Indiana Jones is far from the only franchise to be mentioned. The series has always gone all-in when it comes to pop culture references. The lead character's fourth-wall-breaking abilities have allowed the Ryan Reynolds character of Deadpool to reference Marvel comics, the MCU, Fox's X-Men films, and even the DCEU.

Now that the Deadpool franchise is controlled by Disney, it will be interesting to see how the Mouse Empire deals with one of its most foul-mouthed and violent super-anti-heroes, and whether fans will get to see a Deadpool 3 that sticks to the R-rated sensibilities of its predecessors despite being an official part of the MCU. This was shared by Ryan Reynolds on Instagram.