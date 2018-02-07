The Deadpool 2 trailer was released all over the world today and fans can't get enough of it. But conspicuously missing from the domestic trailer was Colossus. Negasonic Teenage Warhead is seen and even T.J. Wilson's Weasel is briefly shown, but Colossus is nowhere to be found. As it turns out, Colossus is in the international trailer for Deadpool 2, which is the only difference from the domestic trailer.

When Deadpool 2 first started filming back in June, things kicked off at Hatley Castle in Victoria, British Columbia, which is the famous site of the X-Men mansion. Thanks to the international trailer, we can see that one of the scenes that was filmed inside the mansion was a tender moment between Wade Wilson and Colossus. The two are briefly seen in an embrace, which shows Ryan Reynolds' character gripping Colossus' buns of steel. It's just a flash and we've known for quite some time that Colossus will be returning for the still untitled Deadpool sequel, but it's still comforting.

As with the domestic Deadpool 2 trailer, it focuses heavily on Josh Brolin's Cable, who is a dark and brooding force in the new footage. We see a brief bit of comic relief with the character when he confronts Wade Wilson at the end. But that's all we get to see of the two in the same scene. Elsewhere, Cable is seen taking out the DMC soldiers, who are a bit mysterious in the new clip. The scene looks like it could be a prison break, but that isn't clear at this point. The one thing that is abundantly clear is that Cable is a force to be reckoned with all on his own.

The first teaser of the movie gave away next to nothing, but the new clip for Deadpool 2 shows off quite a bit without giving away anything about the plot, other than it looks pretty hilarious and awesome, but that was to be expected. The trailer is very Cable-centric, which gives us a hint of what the month of May will be when Josh Brolin stars as the villainous Thanos in Infinity War at the beginning of the month and then as Cable exactly two weeks later. Brolin will show up in two of the most highly anticipated movies of 2018 within two weeks of each other.

There's no need to worry any longer. Colossus is back for Deadpool 2 and he and Wade Wilson are hugging it out. Though the trailer came out a week earlier than we previously anticipated, it kind of makes sense since the movie was pushed up to be released a few weeks early on May 18th instead of the original June 1st date. May is going to be a bloody battle at the box office with Deadpool 2. Infinity War, and Solo: A Star Wars Story all gunning for number one. While we wait to see how that battle ends, you can check out the international trailer of Deadpool 2 featuring Colossus via WeGotThisCovered.