Does The Joker have a cameo in Deadpool 2? It's not necessarily surprising to find out that the Deadpool sequel has some cameos and unexpected appearances in it. It's very on-brand for the franchise, given the nature of the character and what that allows for these movies to do. But even taking that into account, it's pretty surprising to find out that none other than the Clown Prince of Crime may have snuck his way into Deadpool 2.

Warning: massive spoilers ahead for Deadpool 2. If you haven't seen the movie yet, turn back now or subject yourself to knowledge of the movie's plot and some of the surprises in store. Heading into the second act of the movie, Russell (Julian Dennison) and Wade Wilson (Ryan Reynolds) are taken to the mutant and generally bad guy-centric prison known as The Icebox. The baddest of the bad are taken there and are fitted with restraints that prevent them from using their powers. While the two are being walked through the prison on the way to their cells, we get a glimpse at many of the other prisoners. At one point during this shot, we see a man with white skin and bright green hair bears a striking resemblance to The Joker.

Even though the character is wearing a prison jumpsuit and not his signature purple suit, it's tough to picture him as anyone but Batman's greatest foe from the pages of DC Comics, as famously portrayed on the big screen by the likes of Jack Nicholson and Heath Ledger. If this is indeed The Joker, that opens up a whole host of additional questions. Did the DC universe seriously just crossover with Marvel even in the slightest of ways? Probably not, but this is still crazy to even consider.

One other thing worth pointing out is that Deadpool 2, at one point, also features a gun that has a "bang" flag coming out of it instead of a bullet. This is reminiscent of the gun used by Jack Nicholson's Joker in Tim Burton's 1989 . Coincidence? That's a tough pill to swallow. The likely answer is that, without actually getting into a copyright issue, the filmmakers did just enough to make this seem like The Joker without actually calling him The Joker. Despite those best efforts, several fans and those analyzing the movie for Easter eggs and such have noticed this green-haired figure with pale skin.

This movie is overflowing with cameos, references and Easter eggs. Fans are likely to be spotting them for months to come and it's quite possible this mystery character in the prison was just meant to seem like The Joker. Or maybe he's just a guy with a coincidentally influenced look. Who knows? Well, writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, along with Ryan Reynolds and director David Leitch surely do, but they're not likely to admit to using a DC character that Warner Bros. holds the rights to in their movie. But this is definitely something to keep your eyes peeled for on your next viewing of Deadpool 2. This was previously reported by Comicbook.com.