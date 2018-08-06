Deadpool 2 is full of jokes that some have found offensive and as it turns out, there were a few jokes that the studio wouldn't let Ryan Reynolds and crew put into the final cut of the sequel. When it came time to edit, Reynolds was sure that he was going to have to battle the Motion Picture Association of America over his Basic Instinct gag, but nobody had any problem with it, much to Reynolds' surprise. However, there were a few scenes that had to be cut at the insistence of Fox.

Wade Wilson loses his legs in Deadpool 2 and it takes a bit of time for them to regenerate, giving him "infant legs". In one scene, Ryan Reynolds is just wearing a big Hawaiian shirt that serves as a nod to Chunk in Goonies, and nothing underneath. When he's discussing teaming up with Cable and Domino, he shifts his legs in tribute to Basic Instinct and shows off some of the male anatomy. Reynolds was positive that he would hear from the MPAA over the scene. He had this to say.

"I didn't know if I was going to have to go down and arbitrate with the MPAA and explain that's my tiny d*ck and balls, not CGI. But it wasn't a problem."

As for jokes that didn't make it into Deadpool 2, the most talked about is the baby Hitler post-credit scene, which is included in the extended Blu-ray cut of the film entitled Super Duper Cut. Wade Wilson ends up going back in time and hovering over baby Hitler, trying to decide whether or not to kill the baby. When it came time to cut the aforementioned scene, Ryan Reynolds reveals that it was the decision of his and the crew, not the studio. However, Reynold admits that he always loved the scene and felt that it would be a good extra for the physical release. He explains.

"I always loved it, because it created the same debate in our edit room as it does in the streets of the world. It was debated back and forth, and over and over again. We were all a little nervous about it, wondering, Is it too much? None of us could come to a consensus on how to handle it, so our final decision was to just not handle it, to just not put it in the movie. We cut it out partially for time, but also to give us something really fun to add into the coda of the DVD."

Another joke that didn't make it into Deadpool 2 was a joke about the Disney and Fox merger that the studio flat out would not allow. It was one of Ryan Reynolds' favorite parts about the sequel, but he had to cut it. While Reynolds fought to include the joke, it was one of the very first things to get the axe from the sequel. Reynolds says.

"I think most filmmakers would say, Find your favorite moment in a movie and cut it out, because that's what's going to happen anyway. It was one of my favorite things in the movie, and one of the earliest things I planted my flag on and said I want to keep this joke. And then it was one of the first things I was forced to remove."

Deadpool 2 did not seem to suffer from the edits, and Ryan Reynolds got to keep his Basic Instinct homage in the sequel, so it seems like everybody won in the end. Plus, the baby Hitler scene is included in the Blu-ray release, which hits stores on August 21st. As for the Disney and Fox joke, it's unclear if it will ever see the light of day. You can read more about the editing process of Deadpool 2 at The Hollywood Reporter.