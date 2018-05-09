With the release of Deadpool 2 just over a week away, 20th Century FOX has put out a new marketing tactic that is almost identical to the #ThanosDemandsYourSilence campaign of Avengers: Infinity War. Of course, like all of the promotions for Deadpool 2, this campaign has a humorous Deadpool twist.

Shortly before the release of Avengers: Infinity War, directors Anthony and Joe Russo, along with many others at Marvel Studios, shared a post asking those who see Infinity War to not spoil it for others. The post was set as an image of a piece of paper with the note from the Russo brothers, with Thanos's Infinity Gauntlet to the side of the paper. The picture was accompanied by the hashtag #ThanosDemandsYourSilence, and for the most part, this campaign worked to keep spoilers to a minimum on social media.

Following in the footsteps of Marvel Studios, Deadpool 2 producer and star Ryan Reynolds has taken to social media with a silence-demanding post of his own. Of course, the language of the Deadpool 2 post was a bit harsher, asking fans to not "say a f***ing word about the fun s*** in this movie."

Instead of having an Infinity Gauntlet, the piece of paper in this picture is held down by Deadpool's glove, along with a baby hand (which is a call back to the first Deadpool when Wade Wilson had a small hand as a result of chopping his own hand off), a cat paw, and a dog paw. Whether or not we will see the cat and dog whose paws were in this picture in the actual movie remains to be seen, as does the possibility of seeing Deadpool's baby hand return.

The hands were far from the only jokes in this post, however. Something certainly clever about the image was that the 20th Century FOX logo and information was humorously crossed out in red at the top left of the paper, and TBD was crudely written next to it. This is a reference to the Disney / FOX deal that is currently under review, which will more than likely result in 20th Century FOX becoming a subsidiary of the Walt Disney Company. Though, Comcast has stepped in to out bid Disney.

The end of the message in the picture hints at the possible death of Deadpool at the ending of the movie. The message then goes back and forth from, "kidding," to, "not kidding," implying that Deadpool's death is an absolute possibility in this one. While it is unlikely that we will actually see the Merc with the Mouth bite the dust in this movie, the message does give a very good point: many of us do not know exactly what the plot of this movie will really be.

The trailers did a phenomenal job of setting up the comedy elements of Deadpool 2, but didn't really tell much about the plot. All we know is that Deadpool is forming a team to stop Cable from capturing a kid. We aren't sure of his inner motivations, who the kid is, why Cable wants the kid, and who the real villain actually will be, considering Cable is actually a hero in the comics.

This post from Ryan Reynolds only gets us more excited for Deadpool 2's release next week. Not only does it help set up the comedic and parodic elements of the Deadpool sequel, but it also tells us to anticipate an in-depth and interesting plot that has been kept secret from the public since the movie began production. What exactly this plot is will be revealed when Deadpool 2 hits theaters May 18.