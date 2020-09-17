An unexpected highlight of the first Deadpool movie was the sparkling chemistry between Wade Wilson aka Deadpool, played by Ryan Reynolds, and his love interest Vanessa, played by Morena Baccarin. So fans were disappointed when Deadpool 2 began with the death of Baccarin's character. Despite her lack of screentime in the sequel, the actress told ComicBook.com that the entire plot of Deadpool 2 hinged on Vanessa.

"I can understand that people felt that way and I certainly was disappointed that I didn't have more to do, because I just loved the part so much. But in watching the film and reading the script, it felt like such an emotionally pivotal role in the film and the entire arc of his character in the film is set into motion because of what happens to my character, that it felt that I was very involved in the movie even though I didn't have a lot of scenes."

At the start of Deadpool 2, Wade and Vanessa are getting ready to welcome their first child into the world, when one of Deadpool's enemies attacks their homes, killing Vanessa in the process. The rest of the movie sees Wade trying to deal with his girlfriend's death, first by repeatedly trying to commit suicide, and later by honoring Vanessa's memory by saving Russell from Cable.

The director of the first Deadpool, Tim Miller, had revealed that his plan had been to imbue Vanessa with superpowers for the sequel to turn her into the anti-hero Copycat from Marvel comics. But after Miller left the sequel, the storyline was changed to focus on Deadpool and Cable instead.

Still, despite her reduced screen time, Vanessa was brought back from the dead by the end of Deadpool 2 thanks to some complicated time-traveling shenanigans, meaning the character can have a more prominent role in the third Deadpool movie. Unfortunately, Morena Baccarin had stated earlier this year that although she would love to return for another installment in the franchise, she has had no news about a possible role in Deadpool 3:

"I have no idea. Apparently, they're still writing it. I genuinely don't know. I have not been asked, or approached. There's been no conversations yet, so I'm waiting with bated breath. [Ryan Reynolds] will always be the lead. I would love to be right by his side. [Shooting the Tim Miller-directed first movie was] one of the best times of my life. It was so fun to be on that set, and it was creative, and fulfilling, and enjoyable all around. [Reynolds] is the best person to work with, and so sweet, and so damn funny it hurts."

Now that Deadpool has been added to Disney's list of Marvel characters along with the rest of the X-Men, the character is officially a part of the MCU. It remains to be seen whether Deadpool 3 will ever happen, and whether there will ever be a place in the Mouse Empire's PG-13 landscape for the gory, foulmouthed franchise starring the Merc' with the Mouth. This news was first reported at ComicBook.com.