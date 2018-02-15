Josh Brolin announced over the weekend that Deadpool 2 was gearing up for reshoots but did not mention where. A new report has confirmed that the production will move back to Vancouver to put the finishing touches on the project. Additionally, it has been revealed that the new working title is Daisy, which is what the original working title was rumored to be back when Deadpool 2 started production in June of last year. An anonymous source spotted the production in front of the X-Men Mansion in June and when asked what the movie was called, a publicist said Love Machine.

Josh Brolin took to social media over the weekend to announce that he had begun his training regimen to get back into Cable-shape and also took the time to throw a jab at costar Ryan Reynolds by claiming that his abs are CGI. Brolin also casually mentioned that Deadpool 2 was going back in for reshoots, which has been confirmed in a new report that cites local sources in Vancouver. The whole idea of reshoots falls in line with the timeline since the project officially wrapped in October. It isn't clear how long the reshoots will last, but one can assume it will be less than a month.

The first trailer for the still untitled Deadpool 2 movie came as a surprise last week after it had been reported that it was supposed to make its debut on Valentine's Day, ahead of the Black Panther premiere. Fans of the Merc with a Mouth were not disappointed in the slightest and have been combing over every frame looking for Easter Eggs. So far, we've noticed a Goonies reference, a Bob Ross reference, Shatterstar, Terry Crews, the possible addition of Bill Skarsgard to the cast, and many more.

As far as trailers go, Deadpool 2 knocked it out of the park in terms of giving the fans what they want. Sadly, the same can't be said for the first trailer for Sony's Venom movie, which seems to have missed the mark entirely for fans. Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld simply said, "It sucks," while director and comic book fan Kevin Smith, who pretty much likes everything, didn't like it either. Maybe Sony can take some notes from the Deadpool 2 promotional circus.

Deadpool 2 was originally slated to come out on June 1st, but recently got moved up a few weeks to May 18th, just two weeks after the release of Marvel's Infinity War, which also stars Josh Brolin. Brolin stars in two of the most highly anticipated movies of 2018 and they both come out within 2 weeks of each other. As far as the reshoots for Deadpool 2, it isn't clear when they are starting, but it will have to be soon. You can check out the original report via Omega Underground.