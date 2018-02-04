The trailer for Deadpool 2 was rumored to drop during today's Super Bowl game, but writer Rhett Reese has confirmed that it, sadly, will not. The trailer is still expected to debut on Valentine's Day and then play in front of Marvel's Black Panther on the big screen, starting on February 16th. It's surprising that Deadpool 2 won't have some kind of presence at the big game, an event that seems tailor-made for Wade Wilson to make an appearance. Maybe there will be some kind of Twitter message from the Merc with Mouth to escape paying $5 million for a 30-second ad during the Super Bowl.

While Deadpool 2 writer Rhett Reese says that there will not be a Super Bowl spot for the movie, he did tell fans not to worry. It's not completely out of character for star Ryan Reynolds to get on social media and do some promotional work for Wade Wilson. While that is unconfirmed, we're still less than 2 weeks away from finally seeing some official footage that is longer than the tiny bit of clips we were teased with in November in the Bob Ross-inspired teaser trailer.

While Deadpool 2 won't be making an appearance during Super Bowl 2018, there are plenty of other trailers to be excited about. First of all, we're going to see the first footage from Solo: A Star Wars Story, which was slated to be the main competition for Deadpool 2 at the box office until Deadpool pushed its release date up 2 weeks. There's also Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible 6, which is being hyped up at the moment and will also hit theaters this summer in July.

Fans hoping for some Deadpool 2-style humor will probably get a big kick out of the DundeeSuper Bowl spot. For weeks, people have been wondering what Danny McBride and Chris Hemsworth were up to in the Australian Outback along with a serious A-list cast of Aussie actors. Instead of being a sequel to Crocodile Dundee, the short viral clips are being used to promote tourism to Australia, which is pretty bizarre and over the top. The estimated budget for the Dundee commercial is over $30 million, so it will undoubtedly be the topic of discussion after the big game.

Deadpool 2 will not have a Super Bowl 2018 commercial and that's okay. Everybody will be fine as we wait less than 2 weeks for the first official trailer to drop. That means we'll be able to see Josh Brolin's Cable alongside Ryan Reynolds' Wade Wilson for the first time in a few short days. Wade Wilson doesn't need the Super Bowl anyway, especially if Twitter is an option. That's speculation, but it would not be surprising to see some kind of Deadpool 2 teaser online in the near future. You can check out the tweet that ended the Super Bowl talk below, courtesy of Rhett Reese's Twitter account.