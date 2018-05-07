Ryan Reynolds has revealed that Wade Wilson was nearly a father in Deadpool 2, which would have been a pretty interesting twist for the highly anticipated sequel. It already seems like there's enough going on in the movie that a child would have only complicated the matter, much like Marvel's Infinity War adding any more characters. There's already plenty of new heroes and villains to introduce in Deadpool 2 as you can see by the new poster for the sequel that was recently released that literally includes the kitchen sink.

In a new interview promoting Deadpool 2, Ryan Reynolds spoke about the original version of the script. As it turns out, the version of the story with Deadpool as a father was only briefly considered before the idea was completely abandoned. Reynolds revealed the reasoning why and then equated it to something that a lot of his friends have gone through. He explains.

"The genesis of it was What if Deadpool had a child? Like, what if we started five years later and what would that be like? By page 1.5, it was totally untenable. We were just like, Nope. Nope. No, no, no. This is never, ever going to work. We went back to the drawing board and kind of reworked it in a way about wanting to have a child, which is something that so many people I know experience on a daily basis - wanting to have a child but can't."

That seems like a pretty deep and tender thing for the Deadpool universe, but Ryan Reynolds went further down to the heart of Deadpool 2 and the first movie by breaking them down as something other than comic book movies. While the love story is pretty evident in the first installment, there's a lot going on to make one completely forget about that aspect. As for the sequel, it's a family film. Reynolds had this to say.

"The first movie is a love story masquerading as a comic-book movie, and this one is kind of a family film masquerading as a comic-book film again."

In Deadpool 2, the Merc with a Mouth is out trying to protect Julian Dennison's Russell character, who is a child, from Josh Brolin's Cable. From the looks of the trailers and TV spots, it appears that Cable will stop at nothing to track down and kill Russell. Some recent footage for Deadpool 2 that was released features Zazie Beetz's Domino driving a truck containing mutants while Deadpool follows on his scooter to try and stop Cable from infiltrating the truck. Cable makes an epic leap while Deadpool fails miserably.

It seems that Russell will end up being the child that Deadpool wanted to begin with, but with some extra twists. Even though Deadpool 2 is only a week away from hitting theaters, there's still a lot that has been kept under wraps. Though, Deadpool fans who are looking to avoid spoilers should stay away from certain sites and forums starting this week because early fan screenings are set to take place on the 10th. You can read more about Deadpool 2 featuring Wade Wilson as a father at Entertainment Weekly.