It looks like the title for the upcoming Deadpool 2 PG-13 release may have been revealed. News first broke last week, after Fox announced some shifting around with its release schedule, that a toned down cut of Deadpool 2 would be making its way to theaters. This, on the surface, seemed strange. But as more and more details have come to light, it seems like this could end up being a pretty amazing addition to the Deadpool movie canon. Specifically, the potential that comes with the title, when coupling that with what we already know.

The title surfaced online via journalist Lizo Mzimba, who works for the BBC. While this hasn't yet been confirmed by Fox, Ryan Reynolds, or anyone associated with the project, the title he shared does seem to be pretty on brand. Here's what Mzimba had to say about it in a recent post made to his Twitter account.

"A tiny exclusive, have heard the planned title for the Christmas Deadpool movie is 'The Deadpool Before Christmas'"

It's hard to imagine a better title for such a thing than The Deadpool Before Christmas, a clear riff on A Visit from St. Nicholas, which famously opens with, "Twas the night before Christmas." Fox shifted the Deadpool 2 PG-13 cut into the December 21 spot previously occupied by Alita: Battle Angel. That puts it in theaters just ahead of Christmas and could give them a lot to play with. Not to mention Ryan Reynolds recently teased that Fred Savage will be reprising his role from The Princess Bride in this new cut, with Wade Wilson telling him the story of the sequel in the same way his character's grandfather did in the 80s classic.

Put all of that together and the picture becomes clear. Deadpool 2 is a hard R. There are no two ways about it. But using new Fred Savage scenes as wraparounds could offer ways for them to hilariously cut around the stuff that is simply too violent or vulgar to display in a PG-13 cut. Not to mention that they probably could film any necessary scenes between Fred Savage and Ryan Reynolds in a relatively short period of time with little production cost. And since the movie already grossed $734 million at the box office, anything made with this upcoming release will be almost pure profit.

Taken at face value, a PG-13 version of this movie seems like a lame cash grab. But since they're doing this in the most Deadpool way possible, this could end up being pretty amazing. Hopefully, we get some sort of official announcement from Fox sooner rather than later. We should also be looking forward to a trailer promoting The Deadpool Before Christmas, if indeed that winds up being the title, in the not-too-distant future. You can check out Lizo Mzimba's Twitter post for yourself below.