If you haven't seen Deadpool 2 yet, there will be some huge SPOILERS below, but even if you haven't, you may have already heard about the post-credits scene by now. After the New York City premiere on Monday night, Marvel Entertainment chief creative officer Joe Quesada made a rather bold statement, by proclaiming that the Deadpool 2 post-credit scene was the best in movie history, and now that fans are finally seeing it, many actually agree with his statement (including the writer of this article). In a new interview, Deadpool 2 writers shed some light on how this scene came to be, since it wasn't in the original script and it wasn't even screened in the first test screenings. This is your last chance to avoid SPOILERS so read on at your own risk.

In the original Deadpool, the Merc With the Mouth (Ryan Reynolds) came out of a bathroom wearing a bathroom, much like the iconic Ferris Bueller's Day Off post-credits scene, where the Merc teased the sequel, confirming that Cable (Josh Brolin) will be part of the story. While there are plenty of "meta" references like this in the sequel, the post-credits scene took a different approach. It was revealed towards the end of the movie that Cable used a device to travel back in time, but he could only use it one more time, to get back home to his future time. Instead, Cable uses it to save Deadpool's life, stating he plans on sticking around to make sure the world doesn't get messed up again.

The post-credit scene featured Negasonic Teenage Warhead (Brianna Hildenbrand) and her new girlfriend Yukio (Shioli Kutsuna) fixing the time travel device, giving it to the Merc With the Mouth, who rushes off with it. While fans think that may be it, since it goes back to the credits, it's not done yet, with Deadpool using his time travel device to save his girlfriend Vanessa (Morena Baccarin) and then goes back to save Peter (Rob Delaney) before he is killed, before then going back to 2009's X-Men Origins: Wolverine and killing that sewed-mouth version of Deadpool before the final scene, where he kills Ryan Reynolds himself just after reading the script for Green Lantern, which he thinks will make him a star. When asked if this scene was in the shooting script, Reese revealed it wasn't, and it wasn't even shot until reshoots, after the first test screenings. Here's what Rhett Reese had to say, while revealing details of other scrapped post-credit scenes.

"We shoot it in additional photography, because we generally like to look at the whole movie and see how it plays out before we decide what we want to do at the end. We had another idea that was in there for a while, which was, he was going to do some more X-Force interviews. He was going to open it up, and we had this bit where Chris Evans walked in, and then of course he treats him as Johnny Storm instead of Captain America, which we thought was really funny. Long story short, when it came down to it, someone had the idea for the time machine, and we just thought, 'Oh, that's just too classic.' How meta can it be when Ryan Reynolds is going back in time to stop previous Ryan Reynolds from taking the Green Lantern movie? When Ryan had that idea of the Green Lantern bit, because he's so willing to make fun of himself, we just lost it. We thought, that's the funniest idea ever, and what a great idea to end the movie. Originally it ended with Deadpool killing baby Hitler. At the very, very end of the credits, we had him going and killing an infant version of Hitler. Then we decided that was a little too harsh- not killing Hitler, but killing a baby."

Reese added that, in the first test screenings without the post-credits scene, they did not save Vanessa, and audiences were "OK with that." Wernick added that they felt audiences weren't "cheated" of the relationship because her death "travels" throughout the whole movie. Reese added that Morena Baccarin was "thrilled" when they told her that the post-credit scene involves her coming back from the dead, adding they can use her in future movies as Copycat, who her character ultimately becomes in the comics. You can head over to ComicBook.com for their extensive interview with Deadpool 2 writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick.