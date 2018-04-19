In addition to the last trailer for Deadpool 2 and pre-sale tickets going on sale today, Rob Liefeld, the comic book writer/artist who originally created Deadpool for Marvel, partnered with Fandango to celebrate the forthcoming release with a poster that pays tribute to the Merc with a Mouth's comic book debut in New Mutants #98. The poster is available to fans who buy pre-sale tickets through Fandango for free, while supplies last.

The new Deadpool 2 poster is a collaboration between Rob Liefeld and cover artist Mike Capprotti. Liefeld's exclusive illustration recreates his cover image for New Mutants #98 in which Deadpool made his very first appearance in 1991. The original illustration is an iconic one and fans are definitely going to enjoy the new spin on the classic comic book cover. The likenesses of Zazie Beetz's Domino, Josh Brolin's Cable, Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool, and Stefan Kapicic's Colossus have all been brought into the comic realm and it looks pretty awesome.

Fandango's Erik Davis sat down with Rob Liefeld last week to discuss his exclusive new Deadpool 2 poster. Additionally, Liefeld spoke about how important the original image has become to fans of the Merc with a Mouth. Plus, the New Mutants #98 cover was the first time that anybody had seen the Domino character as well. Liefeld had this to say.

"The cover to New Mutants #98 has become an iconic image, and it is the comic that introduced Deadpool and Domino to the world. New Mutants #98 has become a key image in the comic book pantheon, so I thought it would be great to pay homage with the movie cast... and I gotta be honest, man -- it turned out better than I imagined!"

This special Deadpool 2 poster also marks the first time Fandango FanShop is teaming up with the character's original comic book creator for an exclusive poster. Rob Liefeld took some time to also discuss his excitement about working with Fandango, while also going back and talking about how proud of the new poster he is. Rob Liefeld realizes how important his characters are and how lucky he is in this moment. He explains.

"I brought the world Cable, Deadpool, Domino, and it changed the course of my career. It gave me the career that I've had, and so it was just a pleasure (to pay homage). And now the fact that it's going to be a poster with Fandango! Fandango's a big deal. That's huge. It's my pinch-me moment."

Deadpool 2 hits theaters on May 18th, which coming up fast. The sequel is one of the most highly anticipated movies of the summer and will premiere during a very busy time at the box office. Infinity War, which also stars Josh Brolin, will premiere next week, and then Solo: A Star Wars Story will debut the week after Deadpool 2 hits theaters. There's definitely going to be a battle at the box office, but Deadpool will carve out his own niche. You can check out the new Deadpool 2 poster by Rob Liefeld below, courtesy of Fandango.