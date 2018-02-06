Everyone was giving Lucasfilm and Disney a hard time over the Han Solo trailer, but truth is, we've seen just as little from Deadpool 2. Perhaps the movie's strong social media presence has made that a little less noticeable. Ryan Reynolds is a Twitter constant who always has something for fans. And today he brings everyone the latest poster for his upcoming sequel.

And gosh, it couldn't be more timely, right? Cause Flashdance is certainly on the minds of every film buff on the planet at the moment. Yeah. Wade Wilson is going full on Alex Owens and he doesn't care who knows it. Reynolds had these encouraging words to share along with the new one-sheet, which will be hanging in theaters very soon.

"Take your passion. And make it happen. #Deadpool"

That's actually quite a personal quote that Reynolds stands by 100%. He was very passionate about making a Deadpool movie for a long time, and 20th Century Fox was beyond reluctant to make that happen. When it eventually did after a lot of teeth pulling and some leaked test footage, the first movie went onto be a huge blockbuster and one of the highest grossing R rated films of our time.

The Deadpool 2 poster spoofing Flashdance appears to be a big hit with fans, even if some of the younger ones are quite oblivious to the references it's making. The actor's post had more than 23,000 retweets and 68,000 likes at the time this story was started, and it's social presence keeps growing. Everyone is super excited about the next Deadpool 2 movie.

For those who don't know, Ryan Reynold's Deadpool is re-creating the most iconic scene from Jennifer Beals' 1983 classic Flashdance, which hints at Wade Wilson's freedom, fire, and quest for life. But in this case, you can probably change that last word to Chimichangas.

Deadpool 2 is actually arriving early that expected. Fox recently bumped the release from June 1 to May 18, positioning it as one of the first big movies of the summer. So far we've seen one teaser, which only had blink-and-miss snippets of footage. The movie reunites Reynolds with a superb cast of crazies, followed by Morena Baccarin (as Vanessa), T.J. Miller (Weasel), Stefan Kapicic (Colossus), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead), Leslie Uggams (Blind Al) and Karan Soni (Dopinder). Newcomers include Josh Brolin (Cable), Zazie Beetz (Domino) and Hunt for the Wilderpeople's Julian Dennison.

You can check out the poster that rang out like a gun shot just a short while ago on Twitter, as reported by The Hollywood Report. The first full trailer is expected to drop during Black Panther. And should be online in times for Valentine's Day. None of that has been confirmed by Fox just yet though. And with a poster, heck, the trailer could be here as soon as tomorrow. You just never know with Deadpool.