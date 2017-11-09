The first official Deadpool 2 poster is here and it's a nice little holiday treat for fans who are eagerly awaiting the arrival of the sequel. The poster features Wade Wilson, Cable, Domino and every major character from the movie sitting around a table for Thanksgiving. In true, bizarre Deadpool fashion, this poster is actually a tribute to the famous Norman Rockwell painting, Freedom From Want. It looks like we could be in for another memorable marketing campaign, folks.

This first poster for Deadpool 2, of all places, made its debut in the latest issue of Good Housekeeping. The move isn't totally random, as the Merc With a Mouth actually graces the cover of the latest issue as well. The character is seen in a Christmas apron holding a turkey and it looks like there's a feature in the issue titled, How to be a Holiday Superhero. Fox decided this would be the perfect opportunity to release the first poster for Deadpool 2 as well. Ryan Reynolds shared the cover on his Twitter account and, as one might expect, his caption was delightfully inappropriate.

"My secret to a proper stuffing? Gentle hands, heavy eye contact, and bundles of thyme. #DeadHouseKeeping #Deadpool"

Interestingly enough, this first poster for Deadpool 2 still doesn't include a title, which leads us to believe Deadpool 2 may not be the official title of the sequel. It's a mystery when that will be revealed, but the Thanksgiving theme of this first poster does raise an interesting question; is Fox teasing us? Could we possibly be getting something Deadpool 2 related on Thanksgiving? A new trailer perhaps? Considering that the movie comes out on June 1, 2018, the timing would seem to be perfect.

Deadpool 2 stars Ryan Reynolds as Wade Wilson/Deadpool, Josh Brolin as Cable, Zazie Beetz as Domino, Morena Baccarin as Vanessa, T.J. Miller as Weasel, Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Stefan Kapicic as Colossus, and Karan Soni as Dopinder the cab driver. This time around, it's Atomic Blonde and John Wick director David Leitch who directs. Tim Miller, who directed the first Deadpool, departed the project over creative differences and has since moved on to Terminator 6.

We'll have to wait and see if we're actually going to get a new Deadpool 2 trailer on Thanksgiving, but with the poster being released, the marketing campaign has officially started. So the trailer can't be too far behind. Perhaps it will debut during one of the football games that day? Pure speculation, but it doesn't seem like a stretch to imagine that being the case. If you want to see what else Wade Wilson has in store for the holiday season, the latest issue of Good Housekeeping is available now. Be sure to check out the first poster for Deadpool 2, as well as the cover of the new issue Good Housekeeping, for yourself below.