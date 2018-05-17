Now that Deadpool 2 is in theaters, Ryan Reynolds says his team "dropped the ball" on naming the sequel. Knowing Reynolds' sense of humor, he's more than likely just kidding around, especially since the title Deadpool 2 is pretty refreshing in the current landscape of movie titles. Solo: A Star Wars Story? While he admits that they went "lazy" with the title, the initial reviews and fan reactions have been overwhelmingly enthusiastic about Deadpool 2, so they must be doing something right.

In a new interview, Ryan Reynolds talks about coming up with the title of Deadpool 2 and even shares some of the titles that didn't make the cut. Obviously, they're all pretty awesome, but they're also really long. The short and succinct title was definitely the way to go for the Merc with a Mouth's second outing. Reynolds explains.

"I would say the biggest thing that we dropped the ball on is just calling it Deadpool 2. You know, I think we could've done something more to distinguish ourselves from Deadpool 1. But we definitely went back and forth about a hundred different subtitles... Escape From Unicorn Mountain, Escape From Josh Brolin's Pants, all kinds of crazy things, but yeah, we ended up with just sort of going with lazy Deadpool 2."

Escape From Unicorn Mountain would have been a pretty fitting title and one is led to believe that title was in the running. Plenty of promotional material for Deadpool 2 as well as the first movie have featured unicorns. Ryan Reynolds was even recently on a South Korean game show, where he was singing disguised as a unicorn. So, the unicorn theme works a lot better than Escape From Josh Brolin's Pants.

Josh Brolin has been out doing his fair share of promoting Deadpool 2, which took place directly after the promotion of Infinity War. Brolin and Ryan Reynolds have been professing their love for each other on talk shows over the last few weeks and really seems like the two actors really hit it off while filming Deadpool 2. Even when the two were seated together and forced to rip on each other, they both were too nice to go too deep and cut the other with a deep insult.

Deadpool 2 is officially now in theaters and it looks like it's going to make a lot of money over the weekend. However, the aforementioned movie with a long title, Solo: A Star Wars Story hits theaters next week, so it will be a very interesting showdown to see how everything pans out. A Star Wars movie will undoubtedly come in at number one next weekend, but by how much will it beat Deadpool 2? We'll just have to wait until next week to find out. In the meantime, you can check out the rest of the interview with Ryan Reynolds and his thoughts on the title of Deadpool 2 at CinemaBlend.