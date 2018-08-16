The commentary track for Deadpool 2 featuring Ryan Reynolds and director David Leitch has revealed that the actor really broke Cerebro while filming the sequel. The iconic prop has been worn by both Patrick Stewart and James McAvoy in the X-Men franchise. Now it's been destroyed by Reynolds, which fans can actually see when they watch the sequel. It's not clear if Stewart or McAvoy are aware of what Reynolds and crew did to the beloved Cerebro helmet, but Reynolds might be hearing from one or both of the actors in the near future.

In one scene from Deadpool 2, Wade Wilson is in the X-Men mansion and starts to fumble with Cerebro. Obviously, the Merc with a Mouth has no idea how to use the tech that Charles Xavier uses to detect other mutants, as well as in danger humans. According to David Leitch, the idea of Ryan Reynolds picking up the helmet was always going to be included in the sequel. He explains.

"It always appealed to us, the idea of him misusing Cerebro essentially, not knowing what it's actually for."

Ryan Reynolds admitted to accidentally breaking Cerebro on that day while filming Deadpool 2. As it turns out, the crew found the prop archive while they were filming, which is how the iconic helmet made it into the scene in the first place. As Wade breaks the helmet in the movie, it actually happened in real-life, which was not the intention at all, but they kept it in the final cut. Reynolds explains.

"That was an actual accident on the day. I didn't mean to do that at all. It just snapped."

Ryan Reynolds seemed to be unaware of how important the X-Men prop really is. David Leitch jokes, "So you actually broke a historical X-Men prop," to which Reynolds laughingly replied, "Oh great. Great! I'll get a strongly written letter from Patrick Stewart." Cerebro is a massively important piece of tech from the X-Men franchise. It has shown up in the comics as well as the animated series and all of the movies as well. Stewart might not be the only one who reaches out to Reynolds after breaking the prop. Hardcore mutant fans may also want to have a word with the actor.

Deadpool 2 is currently available to purchase digitally and will be out on Blu-ray and DVD next week, on Aug. 21st. The X-Men mansion scenes are some of the funniest bits in the sequel, especially in the Super Duper Cut, which is a bonus feature on the digital and physical copies of the film. As for the possibility of a Deadpool 3, Ryan Reynolds is banking on the X-Force movie counting as the third movie in the franchise. This has yet to be officially confirmed, but it looks as if that's the current plan. You can find out more information about the bonus features included in Deadpool 2 over at 20th Century Fox.