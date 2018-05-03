Only a couple of weeks before the release of Deadpool 2, the movie's soundtrack has been announced alongside the release of a full music video featuring Céline Dion singing her original song "Ashes" written for the movie. Of course, the music video wouldn't be complete without the inclusion of the Merc with the Mouth himself.

Rather than the song being funny and humorous, Celine Dion's Deadpool 2 music video shows the more emotional and tragic side of the movie. The song speaks of loss and heartbreak, which may reveal some of the darker tones in Deadpool 2. Despite being one of Marvel's funniest characters, Deadpool actually has a tragic backstory. Ryan Reynolds even spoke this week about how for every Deadpool movie, in order for the story to work, you need to take something away from him. What exactly we will see Deadpool lose in this movie remains to be seen, but we should expect to see him lose something important in his life during the events of the sequel.

The music video did have a bit of fun to it, considering that it's still about Deadpool. A good way into the video, Deadpool comes on stage to perform some hilariously "seductive" dancing alongside Celine Dion. It should be noted that Deadpool did all of this while wearing heels, which is a rather remarkable feat. The video ends with Deadpool applauding Celine for her 11 out of 10 performance, before asking her to take it down to a 5 because, "This is Deadpool 2, not Titanic".

The music video was shot and performed at The Colosseum at Caesar's Palace, where Celine Dion performs her Las Vegas residency shows. This managed to help give Celine the perfect performance, considering it is the place she is probably the most comfortable performing in.

In addition to "Ashes" by Celine Dion, Deadpool 2 will also feature another original song written for the movie, "Welcome to the Party," by Diplo, French Montana and Lil Pump, featuring Zhavia Ward. Here is the complete line-up for the movie's soundtrack: 1. Ashes - Celine Dion, 2. Welcome To The Party - Diplo, French Montana & Lil Pump (feat. Zhavia Ward), 3. Nobody Speak - DJ Shadow feat. Run The Jewels, 4. In Your Eyes - Peter Gabriel, 5. Take On Me (MTV Unplugged - Summer Solstice) - a-ha, 6. If I Could Turn Back Time - Cher, 7. 9 to 5 - Dolly Parton, 8. All Out Of Love - Air Supply, 9. We Belong - Pat Benatar, 10. Tomorrow - Alicia Morton, 11. Mutant Convoy - Tyler Bates, 12. Bangarang (feat. Sirah) - Skrillex.

The variety of music in this soundtrack is absolutely promising, reminiscent of the previous Deadpool movie's soundtrack. While it certainly has some upbeat rap music to keep the action going, like "Bangarang" by Skrillex, it also has some of the slower, romantic songs that made the last movie so hilarious, like "All Out Of Love" by Air Supply.

From what we can gather from this list and the music video of "Ashes" by Celine Dion, Deadpool 2 is looking like a great sequel. While Deadpool essentially told us not to expect a movie on the level of Titanic, we can still predict at this point that Deadpool 2 will be a truly fun movie that Marvel fans are sure to enjoy.