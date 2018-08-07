Deadpool 2 is now available on digital platforms. The Super Duper Cut of the sequel has been released digitally by Fox and, to honor the occasion, they have unveiled a brand new, hilarious teaser featuring Ryan Reynolds as the Merc With a Mouth, as well as a deleted scene with Wade Wilson getting all domesticated at the X-Mansion. Both videos are well worth a watch.

The new teaser features Deadpool in black and white, discussing the new entry in the franchise in classy fashion, while making jokes about their use of third-tier Marvel characters. He also gets French with it, billing the new extended edition of Deadpool 2 as "le super duper cut." The extended cut was recently screened at San Deigo Comic-Con and comes packed with 15 minutes of additional footage. Here's what Fox had to say about the Super Duper Cut.

"The sequel to the first one! (That's just lazy writing). But wait...there's more! If your second time wasn't enough, your second, second time will blow you away. The Deadpool 2 Super Duper [email protected]%!#& Cut gives you even more of everyone's favorite red-spandexed superhero now with 15 minutes of brand-new action and jokes lovingly inserted throughout. That's a whole lotta D in a surprisingly small package!"

A new deleted scene has also made its way online which features Wade at the X-Mansion shortly after tragedy strikes him toward the beginning of the movie. He's buttoned up like a "registered sex offender," as Negasonic Teenage Warhead puts it, as he does some household chores and assures Yukio and Colossus that he's a changed man. As we see later in the movie, that clearly doesn't stick.

The first Deadpool was a tough act to follow but Deadpool 2 did a fine job of filling those big shoes. The movie grossed $732 million worldwide. That doesn't match the original's gross of $783 million, but there are a range of factors that contributed to that fact, such as the sequel debuting in the middle of the summer and facing down a lot more competition. By virtually every measure, this is a very successful sequel and ensures that Ryan Reynolds should be playing the character for at least a few more years. Who knows what will happen once Disney takes over, but for now, this is a franchise with a lot of gas in the tank.

With the introduction of Josh Brolin's Cable and Zazie Beetz as Domino in the sequel, the X-Force movie has been teed up quite nicely. Deadpool 2 is currently available via digital retailers. Those of you who are holding out for a physical copy on Blu-ray or DVD will have to wait until August 21. You can check out the new teaser, courtesy of the 20th Century Fox YouTube channel, for yourself below, as well as the newly revealed deleted scene.