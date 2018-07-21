Ryan Reynolds refuses to give up hoping that Hugh Jackman may come out of retirement from the mutant world and once again suit up as Wolverine to team up with Deadpool on the big screen. At San Diego Comic-Con this year, Reynolds poured a whole lot more fuel on that fire. During a panel for Deadpool 2 The Super Duper Cut, an alternate version of the epic post-credit scene from the movie was shown that lays it on extra thick and sounds like it is pretty fantastic.

As you may recall, the post-credit scene in the theatrical cut featured Wade Wilson traveling through time using Cable's time-travel device. This included traveling back to the events of X-Men Origins: Wolverine and shooting the maligned version of Deadpool multiple times as Hugh Jackman's Wolverine looked on in confusion. An extended version of that clip was shown at SDCC that sees Reynolds' character pump a few more rounds into Wade before saying "I love you" to Jackman. Then, in a meta bit of begging, he says this.

"One day your old pal Wade's gonna ask you to get back in the saddle again. When he does, say yes."

Last year's Logan marked the end, and a fitting end at that, to Hugh Jackman's 17-year-long run as Wolverine. He's repeatedly said that he's hanging up the claws for good, despite Ryan Reynolds' repeated public cries to have him come back for a movie with Deadpool. It's an issue of bad timing, but this new version of the post-credit scene reveals that he's not ready to give up on this pipedream just yet. Who could blame him? And one has to imagine that Fox is chomping at the bit and would back a dump truck full of money up to Jackman's house to make this happen.

Aside from the fact that Wolverine is no longer part of the X-Men universe, there's the matter of the Disney purchase of Fox. Comcast recently dropped out of bidding on the company and Disney is inching ever closer to being in control of the X-Men, Fantastic Four and Deadpool franchise rights. Once the Mouse House is in control, this is even less likely to happen. Then again, they love money and this just screams box office smash. There is a lot of red tape in the way of actually pulling this off. Then again, getting the first Deadpool made was a small miracle on its own, so who knows?

Some extra footage from the extended cut of Deadpool 2 was shown at the Comic-Con presentation, in addition to the alternate post-credit scene. During the panel, Ryan Reynolds also, once again, expressed his desire for Logan to return for one last go. "You never know," Reynolds said hopefully. Deadpool 2: The Super Duper Cut was screened for the first time after the SDCC panel tonight. For the rest of us, the movie will be made available on Blu-ray and DVD on August 21.