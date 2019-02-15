The Merc With a Mouth is making his way to HBO Now in all of his unrated glory starting this weekend. It's been announced that the premium cable network's streaming platform will play host to Deadpool 2 The Super Duper Cut, the unrated version of the movie that brings with it an additional 15 minutes of footage not screened in the theatrical release. While this cut has been available on digital and Blu-ray for some time, this marks the first time that it will actually be streaming anywhere on a subscription service.

Deadpool 2, in its theatrical form, will also be debuting on the network this weekend, but it doesn't sound like they're actually going to bring the unrated cut to air. That's something HBO Now subscribers will have to seek out for themselves. The network made the announcement in a press release. Here's what they had to say about it.

"Missing your favorite wisecracking, ass-kicking anti-hero in red spandex?. Starting Saturday, February 16th you can find the Merc with a Mouth swinging into action as Deadpool 2 (Super Duper Cut Unrated Version) premieres for the first time ever on HBO NOW."

The general consensus, upon its release, seemed to be that Deadpool 2: The Super Duper Cut was good, but not entirely necessary, as it didn't bring anything to the table that actually improved on the theatrical cut. But for those who have already seen that version and want a little more from Ryan Reynolds as Wade Wilson, Zazie Beetz as Domino or Josh Brolin as Cable, this is a good way to go. It also means not having to shell out for the Blu-ray.

Fox did their very best to capitalize on the sequel and they did a damn fine job. Not only did they release this unrated cut but, over Christmas, they released a PG-13 cut titled Once Upon a Deadpool, that included new wraparounds featuring Fred Savage, essentially reprising his role from The Princess Bride. That experiment proved to be less popular, but it still ultimately added to the movie's impressive haul. Also, the additional money that the PG-13 release brought in from China helped cement it as the highest-grossing movie in the X-Men franchise overall, overtaking its predecessor.

With the Disney merger of Fox looming, the future of the franchise remains uncertain. The X-Force movie has reportedly been canceled, but Disney CEO Bob Iger recently indicated once again that these R-rated franchises can and will continue after the merger. And, since the two movies so far have grossed $1.5 billion worldwide and have been met with critical acclaim, it would be foolish for Disney to abandon that venture. But they're probably going to be less willing to release similar, unrated cuts of whatever future Deadpool movies we wind up with. Deadpool 2: The Super Duper Cut will be streaming on HBO Now starting on Saturday, February 16.