As you may have seen this morning, Ryan Reynolds has released a hilarious new video promoting tomorrow's arrival of Deadpool 2 on 4K UHD, Blu-ray and DVD, that we think could really have legs (pardon the pun so early in the morning).

"They get so big so fast. Deadpool 2 Super Duper Cut on Digital Now. On Blu-ray Tomorrow! #Deadpool2."

In Deadpool 2, Wade Wilson is torn in half by Juggernaut. As his bottom half grows, he's encumbered with infant legs. There is one notorious moment that shows off his baby business Basic Instinct style. Now, he's terrorizing a new dad, sneaking into a baby's room to have his dirty diaper changed. It's as funny as it is just plain gross. Here's the official synopsis for Deadpool 2 Super Duper Cut.

"The sequel to the first one! (That's just lazy writing) But wait...there's more! If your second time wasn't enough, your second, second time will blow you away. The Deadpool 2 Super Duper [email protected]%!#& Cut gives you even more of everyone's favorite red spandexed superhero now with 15 minutes of brand new action and jokes lovingly inserted throughout. That's a whole lotta D in a surprisingly small package! Add Deadpool 2 to your Digital collection on Movies Anywhere August 7 and buy it on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD August 21."

If you're a Target shopper, and plan to pick up the Blu-ray there, you're in luck. The retailer is offering the exclusive illustrated A (Not Suitable for) Children's Book. It's not just some little throwaway freebie, either. This thing arrives at 24 full pages, and is written in the voice of Ryan Reynold's signature character Wade Wilson. The book comes attached to copies of the 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray of the Super Duper Cut.

Deadpool 2 was a big hit at the box office, pulling in $727 million to become one of the highest grossing R rated movies of all time. Now, you can enjoy all the laughter from the comfort of your own home with some awesome special features that include an audio commentary with Ryan Reynolds David Leitch, Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick. Also included is the hilarious gag reel, deleted and extended scenes, alternate takes, a look at all the hidden Easter eggs in the movie, a breakdown of the cast, an expose on the director, a look at the action and stunts and the return of mutant Omega Red as he sits down for a game of chess. But that's not alll. We also get Wade Wilson's full 3 minute monologue, Deadpool's Fun Sack 2 and a rogue's gallery of exciting images which total 28 in all.

So get ready to head out to your favorite retail outlet tomorrow and pick up Deadpool 2 on Blu-ray and DVD. You can check out this sick little teaser direct from Ryan Reynolds in the video below. Good luck holding your breakfast down. From the laughs that is.