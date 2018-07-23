Deadpool 2 has been out since May and it's nearly done with its theatrical run, becoming one of the biggest hits of the year. The sequel enjoyed a second life this past weekend at Comic-Con, where the cast and crew held a big party panel in Hall H to celebrate the fans who make this all possible. Also part of the event was the debut of the Deadpool 2 Super Duper Cut, which is an extended edition of the movie bringing in footage that was just too raunchy for theater screens.

The Super Duper Cut screened a couple of hours after the panel on Friday, but a trailer didn't drop right away. Now, we have that trailer, but it's not going to be what you're expecting. There is no advanced sneak peek at new footage. Instead, we get something decidedly different and weird. We get an animatronic Wade Wilson rocking out with the Rock-afire Explosion.

Rock-afire Explosion were the ShowBiz Pizza house band before Chuck E. Cheese came in and took it all over. Some of the animatronics made it to Chuck E. Cheese after the transition, but it's clear that Deadpool is pulling in a decidedly ShowBiz vibe, as the band takes off across America set to Dolly Parton's mega-hit song 9 to 5. It will certainly get your toes tapping.

We first see Fatz Geronimo on the keyboard, dressed as an X-Men. Billy Bob Brockali and his famous guitar are present. And Mitzi Mozzarella has been dusted out of retirement. And it's good to see that all of these guys survived Thanos' finger snap at the end of Infinity War. The trio jump in a VW van, fly across rainbows, bring in The Vanisher, visit giant gerbils, and encounter flaming unicorns. It's one big dance party.

Deadpool 2 Super Duper Cut has 15 whole minutes of new footage. Various different outlets will be selling exclusives of the Blu-ray. One of the cool incentives comes from Target, who will be offering a raunchy kids' book with their 4K HD Blu-rays and DVDs. The whole package also has some cool special features and surprises that super fans don't want to miss,

This new version of the movie will reveal the ultimate fate of Juggernaut. It will bring back Omega Red, who was dropped from the theatrical cut. And we'll get to see some alternate post-credit scenes of Wade using Cable's time travel device. All in all, it sounds like a pretty decent package.

Since the first movie, Deadpool has never gone the traditional route in promoting its various wares. So why should the Deadpool 2 Super Duper Cut trailer be any different? If you fondly remember Rock-afire Explosion and love Deadpool, then you're going to be drooling all over this video from 20th Century Fox. Deadpool 2 Super Duper Cut is coming to digital August 7 and will be available on Blu-ray August 21.