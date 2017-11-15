20th Century Fox has unleashed the first real teaser for Deadpool 2. And instead of just giving us a quick couple of shots from the movie, they wrapped the first-look footage in a tasty chimichanga that looks an awfully lot like a Bob Ross parody video. It's fun, it's funny, and it should be enough to satiate fans for a tiny little bit.

The footage, which comes near the end of this teaser, only lasts a couple of seconds. It goes by in the blink of an eye. That's why we've pulled out all the best shots to share with you here. We get to see quite a lot, actually. There's plenty of Ryan Reynolds suited up and ready to play as Deadpool. We also get to see his ugly face sans the hood as he makes out with Morena Baccarin as Vanessa Carlysle, who will become Copycat in this sequel. Though, we don't get to see her in a new costume if she gets one.

Of the new characters, there is a glimpse of Cable's bio-mechanic arm locked in here somewhere, if you can find it. But there's no trace of Josh Brolin's Cable to be found otherwise. We get Zazie Beetz's Domino coming through a doorway. And we see Julian Dennison as a fiery New Mutant who hasn't quite been identified just yet.

Leslie Uggams is back as Blind Al, as her and an unmasked Wade Wilson share a couch cuddling session that is interrupted by an intruder that deserves two guns pulled on them. Karan Soni returns as Dopinder, who must play a pretty significant role, as he clocks the second most screen time aside from Reynolds. The first shot of Dopinder shows him strutting alongside Deadpool as he launches a wet loogie into the distance. The second scene teases his solo adventure with T.J. Miller's Weasel.

Perhaps the most important shot out of all the new footage includes a glimpse at two hot and ready Chimichangas cooking in a toaster oven. There are also some fiery explosions, trucks ramming buildings, Deadpool dropping from high places, and one telling moment were Wade, sans costume, runs shoulder-first into a speeding car, exploding the driver out the other side of it in a shower of shattering glass. There is a Deadpool 2 synopsis, but we doubt it has anything to do with the movie.

"After surviving a near fatal bovine attack, a disfigured cafeteria chef (Wade Wilson) struggles to fulfill his dream of becoming Mayberry's hottest bartender while also learning to cope with his lost sense of taste. Searching to regain his spice for life, as well as a flux capacitor, Wade must battle ninjas, the yakuza, and a pack of sexually aggressive canines, as he journeys around the world to discover the importance of family, friendship, and flavor - finding a new taste for adventure and earning the coveted coffee mug title of World's Best Lover. "

Will we get a fully cooked trailer for Thanksgiving? Maybe, maybe not. We have included the latest teaser trailer for you to watch again, alongside these cool first-look images. They come to us courtesy of 20th Century Fox.