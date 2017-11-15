'I love the smell of turpentine in the morning.' 20th Century Fox has dropped the first teaser trailer for Deadpool 2, and it's pretty crazy. There is some new footage. But for the most part, this two minute video is a parody of Bob Ross painting videos. There is also a synopsis, which doesn't actually tell you anything about the movie.

"After surviving a near fatal bovine attack, a disfigured cafeteria chef (Wade Wilson) struggles to fulfill his dream of becoming Mayberry's hottest bartender while also learning to cope with his lost sense of taste. Searching to regain his spice for life, as well as a flux capacitor, Wade must battle ninjas, the yakuza, and a pack of sexually aggressive canines, as he journeys around the world to discover the importance of family, friendship, and flavor - finding a new taste for adventure and earning the coveted coffee mug title of World's Best Lover."

This isn't a proper trailer, as you can see. And it falls in line with what was released during the Logan promotional tour earlier this year. Except here, there is some first look footage. It features Deadpool in many of the scenes, Vanessa (Morena Baccarin), Dopinder (Karan Soni), Negasonic Teenage Warhead (Brianna Hilderbrand), Weasel (TJ Miller), and Blind Al (Leslie Uggums) are briefly shown. We get a glimpse of Zazie Beetz' Domino and newcomer Julian Dennison, and one final tease of Cable's techno-organic hand reaching for a gun. But that's it.

Will we get a proper trailer? Many suspect that one will drop in time for Thanksgiving. Others believe that Deadpool 2 is playing it Lst Jedi style and that a real trailer won't arrive until closer to the release date. However it shakes out, at least we have something to look at. Earlier in the year, when the sequel wrapped, Ryan Reynolds had this to say to fans.

"That's a wrap! Thank you to our beloved Captain, Mr. David M.l Litch... Words are too clumsy to properly acknowledge your giant heart and talent. I love my hometown of Vancouver and our obscenely gifted crew. From our PA's, (who are first in and last out) to our set decorators and prop department, riddling this film with Easter Eggs in almost every scene... Thank you. I already miss being on set. Which is why I've decided to continue shooting the film in my underwear from Josh Brolin's well appointed living room."

The filming of Deadpool 2 has been emotional for the cast and crew, as the shooting took a tragic turn in August, when female stunt performer, Joi Harris, lost control of her bike and died while filming a motorcycle stunt. Production took a break while an investigation looked into the accident, but it left the cast and crew stunned and saddened. Ryan Reynolds, Josh Brolin, and Zazie Beetz all took to social media to pay tribute to Joi Harris and production started back up again a few days after the tragic accident.

Deadpool 2 is in theaters June 1st, 2018 from 20th Century Fox and anticipation for the sequel is at an all-time high. Ryan Reynolds and Josh Brolin will next suit up to play Deadpool and Cable, respectively, for Drew Goddard's X-Force movie, which is currently being written and does not have an official release date just yet. But let's forget about all that now and enjoy the first footage from Deadpool 2.