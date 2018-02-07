Did you catch the references to Thanos in the new Deadpool 2 trailer? Even though the first real-deal trailer for Deadpool 2 wasn't supposed to arrive until Black Panther hits theaters next weekend, 20th Century Fox decided to surprise fans with it today and, even though the trailer is certainly non-traditional, it gave fans everything they wanted to see, including plenty of Josh Brolin's Cable, as the trailer was centered entirely on his character. It also contains not one, but two references to Brolin's other Marvel character, Thanos.

Josh Brolin is playing Cable in Deadpool 2, which resides in the current X-Men universe and Thanos, who is the big bad in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and is set to be the main villain of Avengers: Infinity War. Being that Deadpool is predicated on being able to break the fourth wall, this trailer takes the opportunity to slip in a couple of references to the Mad Titan. Though, they weren't so obvious as to distract from the movie and, based on how they were presented, they may not even wind up in the movie itself.

The references come during the bit in the trailer when Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool takes it upon himself to handle trailer duties, since the CGI on Cable's arm isn't finished. He then stages a fight between "Sheriff Deadpool" and Cable in a clear reference to Toy Story. When the Merc with a Mouth first takes it upon himself to make the trailer happen, he says, "Ah, f*** it, I'll do it myself!" Those who saw the post-credits scene that features Thanos from Avengers: Age of Ultron will likely remember that when he picks up the Infinity Gauntlet, he says, "I'll do it myself." This is relatively subtle (by Deadpool standards) but clear reference to Thanos.

Wade Wilson provides the second reference to Thanos during the action-figure fight, before the actual footage from Deadpool 2 kicks back in. At one point, Wade Wilson yells, "Zip it, Cable! I've got the stones to help you," after Cable calls out Deadpool for saying "Regeneration powers, activate!" Indeed, Thanos has been looking for the Infinity Stones for quite some time and these "stones" seem to be in direct reference to the powerful items in the MCU. Then the trailer cuts to a ton of action shots and, as far as we can tell, there are no references to Thanos in the actual footage from Deadpool 2.

That said, it seems more than likely we'll at least get a nod to the fact that Josh Brolin is playing two major Marvel characters in different universes. Who knows? Maybe they'll even take a jab at Brolin for Jonah Hex? Interestingly, Thanos and Cable could be part of the same universe at some point, if the Disney/Fox deal is eventually approved. Though, Deadpool 2 finished filming before the deal with Fox was announced so it's not likely the movie is going to be able to squeeze in any jokes about the merger. But virtually anything else is fair game.