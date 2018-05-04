20th Century Fox's highly-anticipated sequel Deadpool 2 will include a ton of pop culture references from the Merc With the Mouth, but it seems one of Ryan Reynolds' most beloved movies is a pivotal reason why one cast member signed on. During an interview with Entertainment Weekly, star Josh Brolin revealed that his enduring love for Reynolds' 2009 romantic comedy hit The Proposal, where he starred alongside Sandra Bullock, is a big reason why he joined the sequel as Cable. Here's what he had to say below.

"I was a secret fan of The Proposal, having watched it several times by myself. I told Ryan. I was like, 'I don't know why this is, and I don't know what this means psychologically, behaviorally, emotionally, but I have kind of a crush on you.'"

Ironically, The Proposal, which followed Reynolds as the young assistant to a demanding boss (Sandra Bullock) who forces him to marry her so she can avoid being deported back to Canada, came out in 2009, the same year as Reynolds' first appearance as Wade Wilson, in X-Men Origins: Wolverine. Both movies actually performed rather similarly at the box office, with The Proposal earning $163.9 million domestic and $317.3 million worldwide, while X-Men Origins earned $179.8 million domestic and $373 million worldwide. The big difference, though, is that The Proposal was produced under a $40 million budget and was one of the sleeper hits of the year, while X-Men Origins was made for $150 million and considered a disappointment on many levels. Here's what Ryan Reynolds had to say about Josh Brolin's man-crush on him.

"He's mentioned it many times, which is weird to me because he's so tough. I would just never imagine that. Like, he pretends he's, like, all sort of New Agey sometimes and all this stuff, but deep down inside I just think his heart is made of some, like, jagged chunk of Yosemite granite. I don't buy that underneath all this textured skin is a sweet little angel that loves romantic comedies. I don't buy it. Not for a second."

Since the Merc With the Mouth has poked fun at Ryan Reynolds' own movies like Green Lantern and even X-Men Origins in the first Deadpool movie, it will be interesting to see if The Proposal is skewered in the sequel at some point. Regardless, Deadpool 2 is on track to be one of the biggest movies of the summer, with early box office tracking putting the sequel at around $150 million for its opening weekend, a modest increase of the $132.4 million opening weekend tally of the first Deadpool movie, which still stands as the biggest opening weekend ever for an R-rated movie. Josh Brolin professed his love for The Proposal and Ryan Reynolds in a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, as part of their expansive coverage of Deadpool 2 this week.