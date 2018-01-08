Sexual misconduct allegations exploded in Hollywood at the end of last year and many prominent members of the entertainment industry lost their jobs as a result. However, it looks like comedian T.J. Miller will remain in Deadpool 2 despite the sexual assault accusations against him. It could end up as a controversial move for the production, but it may go unnoticed since Miller does not have a starring role in the movie. Ridley Scott made the decision to completely remove Kevin Spacey's starring role from All the Money in the World and replaced him at the very last minute with Christopher Plummer.

In a new interview with Rotten Tomatoes, X-Men franchise producer Lauren Shuler Donner revealed that Deadpool 2 is almost complete. And since the movie is so close to being finished, it looks like T.J. Miller, despite the serious allegations, will not be recast. When asked about the situation directly, Donner said, "We're in the final editing. I don't think so." The former Silicon Valley star played a small part in the first Deadpool movie, but he was a fan-favorite and provided good back and forth on-screen comedic chemistry with Ryan Reynolds.

Allegations of violent sexual misconduct have been floating around under the surface for years for T.J. Miller, but it was last December when a woman came forward to share her story of sexual assault at the hands of the actor in the early 2000s. In the years since, Miller has attempted to address the lingering allegations by occasionally making light of them. He's privately joked about committing violence against a woman in his past, according to three sources in the comedy world. Miller's easy-going demeanor about such serious allegations has prompted many professionals to refuse to work with the comedian.

T.J. Miller and his wife released a joint statement denying the allegations and claim that the victim had tried to break up their relationship in the past. The more that Miller and his wife pushed back, more people came forward to corroborate the accusations either from Miller's own mouth or from friends of the victim. As it stands, the allegations, which include punching a woman in the face in addition to rape, will not have an effect on the final cut of Deadpool 2.

Deadpool 2 is set to hit theaters on June 1st, 2018 and stars Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool, Josh Brolin as Cable, and Zazie Beetz as Domino. T.J. Miller will reprise his role as Weasel. There have been no further comments on the subject of Miller's sexual assault allegations from anybody else in the Deadpool camp, but it looks like the comedian's scenes are safe for now. Even though his scenes will not all be cut out, many could still end up on the cutting room floor due to the controversy. We'll just have to wait and see when the movie comes out later this year. You can read more about T.J. Miller's status in Deadpool 2 courtesy of Rotten Tomatoes.