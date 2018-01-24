20th Century Fox sparked the Deadpool 2 marketing campaign late last year after filming had wrapped, but we've yet to see any substantial footage from the highly anticipated sequel. The lack of footage has been quite hard on fans who are desperate for their first looks and Josh Brolin as Cable and Zazie Beetz as Domino. However, the wait is almost over according to a new report from Collider. The new report states that we will finally see some real footage of the movie starting on February 16th for the opening of Marvel's Black Panther.

Collider reports that the first trailer for Deadpool 2 will premiere ahead of Black Panther. Additionally, and more importantly, they also report that the trailer will land online just in time for Valentine's Day (February 14th}, 2 days before the big screen debut. The first Deadpool movie opened on Valentine's Day weekend of 2016, which makes for some good continuity for the Merc with the Mouth and some great news for hardcore fans that have been waiting months to see just what's in store for them when Deadpool 2 rolls into theaters this May.

This is the second shot of good news that Deadpool fans have received in the last few weeks. It was recently announced that the movie is premiering 2 weeks earlier on May 18th, 2018 instead of June 1st. The new release date puts Wade Wilson right in the middle of an Infinity War and Solo: A Star Wars Story sandwich, in a three week boost that is will definitely put a dent in the slumping 2017 box office season. On the other side of the fence, Star Wars fans have yet to see any kind of official promotional material Solo: A Star Wars Story and the movie is set to premiere a week after Deadpool 2.

It will be interesting to see how Deadpool 2 ends up at the box office coming up a few weeks after Infinity War, which is arguably the most anticipated movie of 2018. It should also be noted that it's also interesting to see the Fox Marvel property make its trailer debut right before one of Disney's most anticipated movies of 2018, especially after the deal that Disney and Fox have come to. Black Panther seems like a good fit, but many believed that we would see the first footage from the young Han Solo movie that weekend, which could also still happen.

Deadpool 2 seems to have brought a new group of comic book fans out to the theaters, so it's safe to say that it will do pretty well when it hits theaters 2 weeks after Infinity War. Hopefully the new footage will do more for us than the brief Bob Ross-inspired clip that introduced the tiniest clips anyone has ever seen that barely hinted at the main villain. Whatever the case may be, the wait is almost over, and we know at the very least that we're going to be in for some laughs from Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool. The original report of the Deadpool 2 trailer release date was first published by Collider.