It is sometimes difficult to know where Ryan Reynolds ends and Deadpool begins. While the actor probably does not have a mutant healing factor, his sense of humor is closely aligned to the Merc' with the Mouth's trolling nature. This was proved yet again when Reynolds recently shared a throwback photo from the filming of Deadpool 2 on Instagram. The picture shows Reynolds standing with Brad Pitt, whose face is barely visible, with the following message.

"Worked with a lot of great bit players. This guy played 'Vanisher'."

One of the biggest and strangest casting coups Deadpool 2 managed to pull off was getting Brad Pitt to play the role of the superhero the Vanisher. The catch was since the character's superpower is invisibility, no one in the audience knew it was supposed to be Pitt until Vanisher was electrocuted to death, during which he became visible for a few seconds.

Pitt's involvement in Deadpool 2 was originally intended to last longer than a few seconds. The actor was at one point in talks to take on the role of Cable. But the schedule did not work out, and Josh Brolin was given the part instead.

But Pitt remained on friendly terms with the Deadpool 2 creative team, leading to his cameo as Vanisher. In past interviews, Ryan Reynolds had explained how Pitt ended up filming his bit basically for free:

"I was told all he wants is a cup of coffee and I said, 'Like a franchise or just one individual cup of coffee?' And I was told one individual cup of coffee, which was really his way of saying, 'I'm doing it for nothing.' And it was a total solid and the nicest thing anyone could do."

Brad Pitt was not the only big name attached to Deadpool 2 in a secret role that audiences remained unaware of for a long time. Matt Damon also makes an appearance alongside Alan Tudyk, in the role of a couple of rednecks hanging out near their trucks where they encounter Cable when he is transported back in time to the period the movie is set in.

Of course, the one actor whose participation in a Deadpool film Reynolds has been campaigning for unsuccessfully for years is Hugh Jackman as Wolverine. Reynolds has long made it clear that his biggest dream for his antihero character is to have Deadpool team up with the clawed X-Men member for a crossover movie. But Jackman has stayed firm on his decision to retire his superhero persona after Logan.

Deadpool 2 managed to work around Jackman's refusal to play ball by adding in footage from X-Men Origins: Wolverine featuring the actor, but fans continue to hope for the day that Jackman changes his mind, and finally makes an official appearance in a Deadpool film.

As far as Pitt is concerned, he has stated in the past to MTV that he has no more plans to work in superhero films, and is satisfied with his turn as the Vanisher.

"I think I've taken it as far as I can take it. Ryan Reynolds came up with a part that I could fill."

Ryan Reynolds shared the behind-the-scenes photo of Brad Pitt on his Instagram stories.