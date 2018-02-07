Valentine's Day came early for lovers anticipating Deadpool 2. The first extensive footage from the highly anticipated sequel are here and it was worth the wait. In typical Deadpool fashion, there's plenty of fourth wall breaking and even an interlude where the Merc with a Mouth plays with some action figures in a bizarre way that will definitely make you see Woody and Buzz in a whole new light the next time you watch any of the Toy Story movies. There's a lot going on in the trailer, so we've compiled some high-resolution images to help delve deeper into what we're going to see on the big screen come May.

Yes, it's really cool to get the Deadpool 2 trailer early, but what's even cooler is that there aren't any outright spoilers placed in the new footage. It begins as Josh Brolin's Cable broods, talking about pain. The first few seconds of the Deadpool 2 trailer are dark and serious, not exactly what we've come to expect. That all changes when the camera reveals what's supposed to be Cable's bionic arm. Instead, we're treated to green sleeve and VHS-style pause, courtesy of Wade Wilson.

While waiting for the green screen procedure to be completed, Deadpool takes out his Cable action figure and one of himself before diving back into the footage from the still untitled Deadpool 2. Fox may very well end up calling it the Untitled Deadpool Sequel, which fits exactly in line with what Ryan Reynolds would do. Elsewhere, Cable is seen fighting off the mysterious DMC, who show up with shields and yellow jumpsuits. Zazie Beetz is shown in action as Domino while Brianna Hildebrand briefly shows up on screen as Negasonic Teenage Warhead bringing the fire.

Wade Wilson, as played by Ryan Reynolds, out of his costume is even seen in action, fending off a machine gun with a frying pan. Some of the awesome footage that was teased while they were filming in downtown Vancouver is shown when Cable makes an epic leap on to a DMC vehicle that is speeding down the street. Deadpool, Domino, and a guy that resembles Terry Crews are also seen getting ready for some mutant sky diving, which then flashes to Julianne Dennison flipping the bird to the camera. Finally, we're treated to Blind Al and Wad Wilson on the couch being confronted by Cable.

There's a lot to take in with the new Deadpool 2 trailer, much more than we saw in the previous tiny teaser, but they did a great job of not giving us too much. There's still plenty that is unknown about the movie, which includes the title at this time. The new poster that released yesterday simply has the Merc with a Mouth taking a shower of bullets with the release date of May 18th as the only text. Deadpool 2 looks awesome and you can check out the trailer below, courtesy of the 20th Century Fox YouTube channel along with some images from the action-packed clip.