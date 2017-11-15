We were finally shown some footage for Deadpool 2 in the new teaser video that was released today, presented as a comical Bob Ross-inspired clip. Although the video was short, it upped the excitement level considerably and fans have been freeze framing every scene to tear it apart and analyze it, showing off Zazie Beetz as Domino and a shot of Cable's techno-organic hand reaching for a gun, along with some old favorites thrown in for good measure. But, while most people were focused on the footage, they may have missed the unveiling of the villain for the first time and it looks as if it is Mister Sinister.

While paying close attention to the canvas and paints that are shown right before the clip montage, a weird smudge is shown on the canvas that immediately throws Wade Wilson off guard. The image is hard to make out, but it shows the common colors for Mister Sinister and why else would it scare Deadpool? The image appears without warning, right after Wade Wilson is "whacking off" his paint brush from painting in those happy little trees.

Back when X-Men: Apocalypse was released, there was a lot of talk about Mister Sinister getting into the X-Men movies, especially after the Essex Corporation, a company under the control of Nathaniel Essex, aka, Mr. Sinister himself made in appearance at the end of Apocalypse. It was assumed this hint would be integral to the plot of Logan as a possible reason to why all of the mutants were dying out, but that was definitely not the case as Mister Sinister was not shown in Logan, leaving many to speculate that he'd show up in Deadpool 2.

Nathaniel Essex, who made a pact with Apocalypse to become Mister Sinister, figured out the mutants' genetic process, allowing him to alter his own DNA and inherit a spectrum of superpowers to aid his evil deeds, including bending the mind of others. Which explains why one of his henchmen has the suitcase at the end of X-Men: Apocalypse. Mister Sinister was also responsible for the creation of another popular Marvel character, who just so happens to pop up in Deadpool 2. Mister Sinister cloned Jean Grey, and used his mind bending on Cyclops so that the two would create a baby, Nathan Summers, as Sinister's ultimate mutant weapon and who later becomes Cable. Could this also mean that we might see Stryfe?

Even with the "synopsis" for Deadpool 2, we still don't know exactly what we're all in for, which is exciting. As for the Cable story and Stryfe, it's hard to tell where that story could go or if it's in the movie at all. Another question would be about how much of Cable's origin story is told. We'll just have to keep an eye on the social media accounts of Josh Brolin and Ryan Reynolds as the time gets closer. While we wait for a full-length trailer and official confirmation, check out the Deadpool 2 teaser below and see if you can spot Mister Sinister at about the 1:22 mark in the clip, courtesy of 20th Century Fox's YouTube channel.