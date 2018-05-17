Deadpool 2 will officially hit theaters later on tonight, but the Merc with a Mouth hit Walmart earlier this week. To coincide with the release of the sequel as well as the 2-year anniversary of the first film, Deadpool has been photoshopped on to 16 classic movie posters in special, limited edition Blu-ray covers that are exclusively available at select Walmart locations. All of the special slip covers lift up to reveal the real movie poster art and contain the normal film. It's definitely one of the better publicity stunts that Deadpool 2 has been able to pull off over the last handful of months.

All 16 of the movie posters that the Merc with a Mouth photobombed are all properties of 21st Century Fox, which is how the Deadpool 2 crew were allowed to pull off the stunt in the first place. That being said, out of 16 of the posters, 4 of them are X-Men movies. Logan is the obvious choice to spoof and it features a regular Deadpool costume with a child's hand holding on to the comically massive hand of Wolverine. X-Men Apocalypse, X-Men Days of Future Past, and X-Men First Class are the other movies that Wade Wilson pokes fun at.

The rest of the movies that Deadpool invaded are Revenge of the Nerds, Edward Scissorhands, Assassin's Creed, Cast Away, The Good, the Bad and the Ugly, My Cousin Vinny, Office Space, Predator, Speed, The Terminator, and War for the Planet of the Apes. The Deadpool 2-Year Anniversary Blu-ray came out at the end of April and features a documentary, gag reel, deleted scenes, director commentary, and a whole bunch of other special features. It's also perfect timing with the release of Deadpool 2 this week, setting up the Merc with a Mouth in as many places as possible.

The promotional campaign for Deadpool 2 started late last year with a Bob Ross-inspired teaser trailer that offered a faint glimpse of what the sequel had to offer. After that, we were treated to a special edition of Good Housekeeping, which had special holiday recipes as well as some pretty hilarious articles inside. Since then, we've seen Deadpool apologizing to David Beckham, sitting in bed with Hugh Jackman, taking over the The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Ryan Reynolds singing on South Korean TV disguised as a unicorn, and many more creative and unique ways to promote Deadpool 2.

Deadpool 2 officially opens in theaters tomorrow, May 18th, but for fans who were lucky enough to snag tickets, tonight's the night with the early Thursday previews. So far, the buzz has been great and the sequel is on track to earn over $350 million at the worldwide box office, which will be enough to knock Infinity War down a peg or two. As for the limited edition Deadpool photobomb Blu-ray covers, you can check them out below, thanks to Fox Connect.

